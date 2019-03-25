Incumbent Dorothy Krause is being challenged by Rich Tate for a two-year term on the Fitchburg City Council in District 1, Seat 1, in the April 2 election. (I) indicates incumbent.
Dorothy Krause (I)
Age: 63
Address: 2105 Apache Drive
Family: Unmarried, 3 adult children, 2 grandchildren
Job: Self-employed
Prior elected office: Fitchburg City Council member, eight years; Dane County supervisor, seven years
Other public service: None
Education: Various coursework in many areas as time and interests permit, UW-Madison, Madison College
Email: dorothyk@charter.net
Rich Tate
Age: 65
Address: 5710 Smithfield Circle
Family: Married, wife Angela, 4 children, 1 grandson
Job: Semi-retired, working two part-time jobs, (The Village Bar and First Business Bank); former systems administrator at Marshall Erdman & Associates and project coordinator at Pharmacy OneSource
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Multiple commissions since 1999, including Cable/Broadband Telecommunications, Board of Review, Transportation and Transit, Board of Public Works, and Planning Commission. I also sat on the Fitchburg Library Building Oversight Committee.
Education: Madison Area Technical College AA-Architecture
Email: Rich.4.Fitchburg@Gmail.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Krause: Much more than reading agendas and voting on them, I’ve made it my business to be aware of what’s happening at all levels of government, and across municipalities, as it impacts the people of Fitchburg. Politics is hard right now. In spite of differences of opinion, we need to make informed decisions, considering all perspectives. I do that.
Tate: It is time for change. My opponent has held her council seat for four terms yet has accomplished little. I’ll collaborate and am able to compromise. My work experiences combined with my service on the Plan Commission makes me better prepared to address the upcoming revisions to our Comprehensive Plan and town of Madison annexation.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Krause: Always focus on the needs of residents. Whether jobs, housing, street repair and plowing, public safety, trash pickup, whatever … if the focus remains on what the people need, we will make the best possible decisions. There are ways to save money and increase revenue while focusing on people. That is something I always encourage.
Tate: Address climate change and flooding by partnering with the WICCI (Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts) to improve resiliency in our infrastructure. I will push to change our method of leaf pickup to protect our water resources, revise our development standards to encourage home ownership opportunities, and work with city staff to invest in essential city services.
How will you address growth in the city?
Krause: Currently over half of Fitchburg’s population lives north of McKee Road, many in large aging apartment complexes. We should reduce density along our northern border by supplying replacement workforce housing in other areas as those redevelop. More family supporting local employment is also needed for our struggling families to reduce the need for government supported housing. That’s a good beginning.
Tate: Fitchburg is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Wisconsin. This growth shows that people want to be a part of our community, so we must ask ourselves what future growth should look like. With one half of housing units in Fitchburg being rental units, it is clear we must balance our growth by also offering attainable owner-occupied units.