Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 1, Seat 2

In the April 7 election, two candidates are vying to be one of two people who represent District 1 on the Fitchburg City Council. The area covers the northwest corner of the city. The district’s other seat will be on the ballot next year. Terms are for two years.
Dave Herbst
Age: 59
Address: 2619 King James Way
Family: Married 26 years to Jenny, children Andrew and Jonathan, dogs Lola and Buck Owens
Job: Director of field services, Realtime Utility Engineers
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Citizen member of Fitchburg Board of Public Works for last 27 years, board member of Jamestown Neighborhood Association, 2010-12
Education: Bachelor of science in electrical engineering, UW-Madison, 1983
Email: Herbstfamily @charter.net
Joe Maldonado
Age: 37
Address: 4610 New Freedom Lane
Family: Married with one son and one daughter
You have free articles remaining.
Jobs: Community impact director-education, United Way of Dane County; part-time instructor, Madison College; director of social media and community engagement, Luna’s Groceries
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Dane County Implementation Committee on Racial Disparities in the Criminal Justice System (June 2010 to December 2011), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated (since 2002), Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South-Central Wisconsin (September 2017 to August 2018), longtime volunteer youth mentor, public speaker
Education: Bachelor of arts, sociology and Afro American studies, UW-Madison, 2005; master of arts, Afro American studies, UW-Madison, 2008; sustainability leadership graduate certificate, Edgewood College, 2012; graduate coursework in educational leadership policy analysis, UW-Madison
Email and Website: joe4fitchburg@gmail.com, www.joe4fitchburgwi.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Herbst: 1. Knowledge of the district and residents (33-year resident). 2. Understands Fitchburg Issues (27 years on the Fitchburg Board of Public Works). 3. Business experience and demonstrated common-sense decision-making. 4. Invested in Fitchburg (lives, works and shops in Fitchburg). 5. Appreciates Fitchburg’s history.
Maldonado: I am a natural collaborator with over a decade and a half of experience building coalitions, managing large budgets, gathering input and analyzing data to get results and have served youth and families in our district. My wife runs a successful grocery store in our neighborhood.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Herbst: Every resident in the district I’ve spoken to is angry about our increase in taxes. Address it by fighting to ensure that every dollar of taxes is spent wisely by the city. Draw the line between critical needs versus wants.
Maldonado: In District 1: Lack of businesses/services west of Verona Road, particularly spaces for a) youth programming, b) food access, c) convenient public transportation. To address these needs I would engage a) local nonprofit agencies/faith leaders, b) entrepreneurs/business agencies, c) municipal and county governments to expand bus routes.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Herbst: Continue to promote both business and residential development in Fitchburg. Target infill areas or redevelopment areas for potential affordable housing development. Personally continue my longtime support for Habitat for Humanity.
Maldonado: We must work formally with the Dane County Housing Authority; we are the only Dane County municipality that doesn’t. We should invest in diverse housing options that serve high, moderate and low-income residents. Renaissance on the Park is an example of how diverse housing options can develop thriving, safe communities.