Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 1, Seat 2

Maldonado: I am a natural collaborator with over a decade and a half of experience building coalitions, managing large budgets, gathering input and analyzing data to get results and have served youth and families in our district. My wife runs a successful grocery store in our neighborhood.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Herbst: Every resident in the district I’ve spoken to is angry about our increase in taxes. Address it by fighting to ensure that every dollar of taxes is spent wisely by the city. Draw the line between critical needs versus wants.

Maldonado: In District 1: Lack of businesses/services west of Verona Road, particularly spaces for a) youth programming, b) food access, c) convenient public transportation. To address these needs I would engage a) local nonprofit agencies/faith leaders, b) entrepreneurs/business agencies, c) municipal and county governments to expand bus routes.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?