Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 4, Seat 8

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Lehmann: The residents of the city of Fitchburg all have specific concerns. Most pressing is having leadership in place that is transparent and is responsive to the community’s needs. I will listen to the citizens and gather information before acting with their best interests in mind.

Udell: The impacts of climate change become more evident in my district year after year. I propose collaborating with the county and state to utilize those resources to create improved watershed practices. We should also prioritize development that considers environmental sustainability.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Lehmann: I believe Fitchburg should be a leader in smart growth, including affordable housing needs in the area. I support the mission of the Dane County Housing Authority, which promotes adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination. Anyone who wants to call Fitchburg home should have the opportunity to do so.

Udell: One of the things that makes Fitchburg great is there are housing options for people at all stages of life. We should continue to develop housing options with this vision in mind. We should use all of the tools at our disposal to ensure there are affordable opportunities to own a home as well as rent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.