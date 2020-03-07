Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 4, Seat 8

Two candidates are on the ballot for one of two seats representing District 4 on the Fitchburg City Council in the April 7 election. District 4 is the largest geographically of the city’s four districts and covers the mostly rural eastern, western and southern areas of the city. The term is for two years.
Scott D. Lehmann
Age: 46
Address: 5023 County Road M
Family: Married to Jenniffer, three children
Job: Dane County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigator
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of the Fitchburg Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, member of the board of directors for the Oregon Youth Football League
Education: Associate degree in criminal justice, Madison Area Technical College
Email and website: lehmannscottd@gmail.com, Facebook: Vote4Lehmann
Randy A. Udell
Age: 58
Address: 2905 Walnut Wood Court
Family: Married
Job: Treasurer of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, retired engineer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of the executive board of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and communication, UW-Whitewater
Email and website: RandyAUdell@gmail.com, www.randyudellforcitycouncil.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Lehmann: I am a fourth-generation Fitchburg resident, growing up on the family farm where I still reside. I have been active in youth sports programs for more than nine years, and I am a coach for youth basketball, football and baseball. I have built my career in law enforcement serving and protecting the citizens of Dane County for more than 24 years. In doing so, I have gained experience in working with diverse groups and in collaborative team environments.
Udell: I am the candidate with a clear vision to address the effects of climate change on our city. I will make thoughtful decisions for growth, and ensure the high-quality services we’ve come to expect at a cost that maintains affordability. I know I can be the thoughtful, visionary leader that Fitchburg needs.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Lehmann: The residents of the city of Fitchburg all have specific concerns. Most pressing is having leadership in place that is transparent and is responsive to the community’s needs. I will listen to the citizens and gather information before acting with their best interests in mind.
Udell: The impacts of climate change become more evident in my district year after year. I propose collaborating with the county and state to utilize those resources to create improved watershed practices. We should also prioritize development that considers environmental sustainability.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Lehmann: I believe Fitchburg should be a leader in smart growth, including affordable housing needs in the area. I support the mission of the Dane County Housing Authority, which promotes adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination. Anyone who wants to call Fitchburg home should have the opportunity to do so.
Udell: One of the things that makes Fitchburg great is there are housing options for people at all stages of life. We should continue to develop housing options with this vision in mind. We should use all of the tools at our disposal to ensure there are affordable opportunities to own a home as well as rent.