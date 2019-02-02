Four candidates are on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for Fitchburg City Council, 4th District, Seat 8. The top two vote-getters will face off in the April 2 general election.
Marc A. Jones
Age: 69
Address: 2266 S. Syene Road
Family: Married with four children, eight grandchildren
Job: Jones Family Farm and owner of a construction company
Prior elected office: Fitchburg Town Board and Fitchburg City Council at the time of incorporation
Other public service: Member, Fitchburg Ag and Rural Committee; former member, 911 Dane County Committee and other Fitchburg committees; board of directors for Heartland Credit Union
Education: Not provided
Email: mjosyene@gmail.com
Ed Kinney
Age: 55
Address: 5390 Whalen Road
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Senior vice president and commercial loan officer, Settlers Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice chairman, Fitchburg Plan Commission for 23 years; chairman, Fitchburg Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee for 15 years; Fitchburg Housing Task Force
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, UW-Madison
Email: ekinney@settlerswi.com
Scott D. Lehmann
Age: 45
Address: 5023 County Road M
Family: Engaged and father of two boys and future stepdaughter
Job: Dane County Sheriff’s deputy for 23 years
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Oregon Youth Football Program since 2018; board member, Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, 2007-09
Education: Associate degree in police science, graduate of Leadership in Police Organization Program
Website: www.facebook.com/vote4lehmann
Janell Rice
Age: 60
Address: 2755 Jasmine Drive
Family: Partner for 17 years, two adult children
Job: Strategic client manager
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: U.S. Air Force, 1977-1982; president, Lacy Heights Neighborhood Association
Education: Monona Grove High School, various other professional classes
Email: janellrrice@gmail.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Jones: I feel I can bring history and common sense to the board. We must listen to the neighborhood residents and follow their advice on density and other issues that affect their quality of living.
Kinney: Twenty-three years of experience on Plan Commission and involvement in drafting two prior comprehensive plans will be valuable in the upcoming plan update. Experience with Fitchburg Housing Task Force will help council execute on our housing plan. Experience as a business lender will be useful in budgeting and economic development.
Lehmann: I have experience working with diverse groups and in collaborative team environments. I’m a sixth generation Fitchburg resident, growing up on the family farm where I still reside. For our city to continue to thrive, we need leadership that listens first, observes the situation, and then acts in the best interests of the residents.
Rice: I was involved with the original (NSP) plan the city approved, then our struggle for transparency after Fitchburg changed that plan through a series of events that feel deceptive. Vital issues including traffic, safety and natural resources also are being ignored. I will stand up for transparency at City Hall.
What is the most pressing issue facing your community and how would you address it?
Jones: The council and the Plan Commission are extensions of every citizen and we must find common ground between all of us. Water runoff is one of the rural issues, along with traffic, safety at our rail crossings, and density of our urban areas.
Kinney: I will focus on stormwater issues and update of the comprehensive plan. Our stormwater facilities must be properly engineered to handle larger and more frequent events. We have an excellent comprehensive plan in place that should be upheld, with room for flexibility.
Lehmann: The residents of the city of Fitchburg all have specific concerns, most pressing, is having leadership in place that will be responsive to the community’s needs. I will listen to the citizens and gather information before acting with their best interests in mind.
Rice: The need for transparency and having our voices be heard in the process. This district has struggled. We can’t trust the process and our voices are ignored, specifically with the elected officials and Plan Commission. I would listen to and represent District 4 in our city’s decisions.
How would you address municipal growth?
Jones: Growth will happen but we must manage it carefully and respect both rural and urban residents. The rural land owners have land and few votes, the urban people have more people and more votes, but both have to be respected, and both have to work together.
Kinney: The path of growth is laid out in the comprehensive plan based on transportation routes, preserving the best agricultural land, and storm and groundwater considerations. We should continue to plan for a healthy mix of single family, multi-family and commercial growth and let the market dictate timing.
Lehmann: I believe the first step would be to listen to the community. I would request help from individuals with the knowledge and education to inform and prepare us for what is to come. I would advocate for the continued use and development of more renewable energy sources.
Rice: Growth is vital to any community. No development today exists in a vacuum. It radiates out affecting existing business/residence by its impact on traffic, infrastructure, natural resources, etc. Then that plan must be followed. Any plan change must be similarly vetted out. This assures that the growth is healthy and complementary.