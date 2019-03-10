Two political newcomers are vying for the District 4, Seat 8 spot on the Fitchburg City Council in the April 2 election. The term is for one year.
Ed Kinney
Age: 55
Address: 5390 Whalen Road
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Senior vice president and commercial loan officer, Settlers Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice-chairman, Fitchburg Plan Commission for 23 years; chairman, Fitchburg Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee for 15 years; Fitchburg Housing Task Force
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, UW-Madison
Email: ekinney@settlerswi.com
Janell Rice
Age: 60
Address: 2755 Jasmine Drive
Family: Partner for 17 years with two adult children
Job: Strategic client manager
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: U.S. Air Force, 1977-1982; president, Lacy Heights Neighborhood Association
Education: Monona Grove High School, various other professional classes
Email: janellrrice@gmail.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Kinney: I have been engaged in the community for many years and bring experience on a breadth of issues that impact both my district and the entire city. My experience with Fitchburg’s comprehensive planning process will provide background and perspective to both the Council and Plan Commission. My business experience will help in TIF analysis, budgetary issues and economic development.
Rice: My opponent has not heard the collective voice of this district repeatedly. I have first-hand experience with both the issues we face in this district and the frustration we have felt not being heard. I will take that experience and fight to make sure our process is transparent, and we keep our promises to the people of District 4.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Kinney: Fitchburg needs to update its Comprehensive Plan over the next year. The current plan is based on sound principles: transportation routes, preservation of agricultural land, groundwater infiltration. We need to balance commercial growth with single-family and multi-family housing and encourage farmers to invest in more intensive agricultural production. My experience drafting the existing plan is needed through this process.
Rice: Transparency and balanced development are key concerns of District 4. We shouldn’t have the breakdown in communications we have witnessed in the North Stoner Prairie Plan. The process is broken, promises have not been kept, and District 4 has lost faith. I hear frustration from other neighborhoods outside NSP and in the rural areas that are consistent with NSP’s experience.
Does the city need to do more to address climate change, and if so, what?
Kinney: We need to prepare for the possibility that recent stormwater events will recur by reviewing and maintaining our existing stormwater facilities and engineering facilities in new development to handle larger and more frequent events. There are ongoing issues in Hillside Heights, Seminole Glen Park, Lake Barney, Fitchrona Road, Stoner Prairie and elsewhere in Fitchburg that must be addressed.
Rice: If we had a few key areas we could get on board with/understand our part and the impact, people would be glad to pitch in. For example, if we all switched to reusable bags, Fitchburg could prevent 1.2 million bags/year from hitting landfills. This is our home. We all want to leave behind a well-cared-for place for our grandchildren and beyond.