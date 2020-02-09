Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 4, Seat 8

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Jones: There are several pressing issues facing Fitchburg: Stormwater — we have several areas in the city that are flooding, and have problems with too much water. Traffic and roads — we need to address our roads and traffic congestion as we grow as a city. Purchase of development rights — we need to create a citywide program to purchase development rights to keep our rural areas strong while updating and redeveloping our existing areas.

Lehmann: The residents of the city of Fitchburg all have specific concerns. Most pressing is having leadership in place that is transparent and is responsive to the community’s needs. I will listen to the citizens and gather information before acting with their best interests in mind.

Udell: Our environment is changing and not for the better. I would propose collaborating with the county and state to use their resources to create improved watershed practices. The management of our water will be improved so that our properties and our families will no longer be at risk.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?