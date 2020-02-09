Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 4, Seat 8

Three people are vying for Seat 8, District 4, on the Fitchburg City Council, which is being vacated by Janell Rice. District 4 is the largest geographically of the city’s four districts and covers the mostly rural eastern, western and southern areas of the city. The term is for two years. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 18 primary will face off in the April 7 election.
Marc Jones
Age: 69
Address: 2266 S. Syene Road
Family: Married to Lois Beck for 31 years, four grown children and eight grandchildren
Job: Farmer and operator of a small construction company; retired from AT&T after 31 years in the construction department
Prior elected office: Fitchburg Town Board and City Council
Other public service: U.S. Army veteran; member of the board of directors for Heartland Credit Union for the last 20 years; former president of Communication Workers of America, Local 4630; former member of Fitchburg Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Education: Oregon High School graduate, continuing education with AT&T and Communication Workers of America
Email: mjosyene@gmail.com
Scott D. Lehmann
Age: 46
Address: 5023 County Road M
Family: Married to Jenniffer, three children
Job: Dane County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigator
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of the Fitchburg Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, member of the board of directors for the Oregon Youth Football League
Education: Associate degree in criminal justice, Madison College
Email and Website: lehmannscottd@gmail.com and Facebook: Vote4Lehmann
You have free articles remaining.
Randy A. Udell
Age: 58
Address: 2905 Walnut Wood Court
Family: Married to Brad
Job: Treasurer of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, retired engineer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of the executive board of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and communication, UW-Whitewater
Email: RandyAUdell@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Jones: I feel I am the strongest candidate in local history and experience in local government. I have served Fitchburg in many ways for most of my adult life. I feel that I can do the best job of serving our district. We are a young city and I can bring history and common sense to the City Council.
Lehmann: I am a fourth-generation Fitchburg resident, growing up on the family farm where I still reside. I have been active in youth sports programs for more than nine years, and I am a coach for youth basketball, football and baseball. I have built my career in law enforcement serving and protecting the citizens of Dane County for more than 24 years. In doing so, I have gained experience in working with diverse groups and in collaborative team environments.
Udell: My opponents fail to address the most pressing issue of our community, climate change. In Fitchburg, this looks like flooding and undrinkable water. Voters should go to the ballot on Feb. 18 and choose a candidate who proposes solutions to this urgent issue. I know I can be that candidate.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Jones: There are several pressing issues facing Fitchburg: Stormwater — we have several areas in the city that are flooding, and have problems with too much water. Traffic and roads — we need to address our roads and traffic congestion as we grow as a city. Purchase of development rights — we need to create a citywide program to purchase development rights to keep our rural areas strong while updating and redeveloping our existing areas.
Lehmann: The residents of the city of Fitchburg all have specific concerns. Most pressing is having leadership in place that is transparent and is responsive to the community’s needs. I will listen to the citizens and gather information before acting with their best interests in mind.
Udell: Our environment is changing and not for the better. I would propose collaborating with the county and state to use their resources to create improved watershed practices. The management of our water will be improved so that our properties and our families will no longer be at risk.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Jones: Per the comprehensive plan that is in place now, there are some affordable housing programs that will be implemented. We need to look at ways of keeping housing affordable, but safe for all of us.
Lehmann: I believe Fitchburg should be a leader in smart growth, including affordable housing needs in the area. I support the mission of the Dane County Housing Authority, which promotes adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination. Anyone who wants to call Fitchburg home should have the opportunity to do so.
Udell: Our community should continue to work towards a comprehensive long-range plan to ensure Fitchburg continues to be a place where all people of our community can build their families. It should continue to sustain various housing options for all stages of one’s life.