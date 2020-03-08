Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 2, Seat 4

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Bahr: I consistently hear concerns regarding property taxes and affordability in Fitchburg. Fitchburg is a great place to live, but it is no secret that we are also an expensive community for renters, homeowners, seniors and young families. Voters can trust me to hold down costs and be responsible with their money.

Gerhardt: Climate change will affect every one of us. We need a climate resiliency plan. We should promote sustainable infrastructure and green spaces, renewable energy, public transportation including rapid transit, and extreme weather emergency preparedness. The cost burden of an unprepared city will fall to residents. Fitchburg should be ready.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Bahr: Fitchburg needs more housing stock, especially when it comes to ownership opportunities for the next generation. In recent years, the market has been flooded with expensive rental options. I would like to see younger generations and individuals with diverse backgrounds have more opportunity to build equity, just as previous generations did.

Gerhardt: Pass an ordinance to allow the Dane County Housing Authority to create affordable options. Encourage growth with more housing of various types. Use tax increment financing to encourage affordable development and create a fund for affordable housing investments. Waive development and permit fees for workforce housing developments.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.