Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 2, Seat 4

Two candidates are vying to be one of two people who represent District 2 on the Fitchburg City Council in the April 7 election. The area includes most of the north-central part of the city. The district’s other seat will be on the ballot next year. Terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Dan Bahr (I)
Age: 41
Address: 3010 Yarmouth Greenway Drive, #107
Family: Single
Job: Government affairs associate, Wisconsin Counties Association
Prior elected office: Elected to Fitchburg City Council in 2017, re-elected in 2019
Other public service: City Council president since April 2019; Board of Public Works chairman since April 2017; Finance Committee member since April 2019; Personnel Committee vice-chairman, 2017-2019; Transportation and Transit Committee member since April 2017; member of the Fitchburg Lions Club since fall 2016, elected secretary in fall of 2018
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, UW-La Crosse; master’s degree in public administration, UW-Milwaukee
Email: danbahr21@gmail.com
Gabriella Gerhardt
Age: 32
Address: 64 Wood Brook Way
Family: Married
Job: Engagement programs manager at Morgridge Institute for Research
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Girl Scout leader since 2018, Girl Scout Gold Award Committee since 2018, Fitchburg Progress neighborhood action team organizing member since 2019
Education: Bachelor’s degree in geology, Tulane University
Website: www.votegabriella.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Bahr: My professional background and experience on the council. I have earned the trust of constituents and built collaborative relationships with neighborhood leaders by making their issues my issues. I believe in transparency and I promise to continue to listen and advocate for those I represent at city hall.
Gerhardt: I bring a unique perspective with my science background and work in nonprofits. I’ll bring positivity, enthusiasm and a love for service to city hall. You will always know where I stand; I’ll provide summaries of city happenings on my website, social media and email, and hold regular listening sessions.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Bahr: I consistently hear concerns regarding property taxes and affordability in Fitchburg. Fitchburg is a great place to live, but it is no secret that we are also an expensive community for renters, homeowners, seniors and young families. Voters can trust me to hold down costs and be responsible with their money.
Gerhardt: Climate change will affect every one of us. We need a climate resiliency plan. We should promote sustainable infrastructure and green spaces, renewable energy, public transportation including rapid transit, and extreme weather emergency preparedness. The cost burden of an unprepared city will fall to residents. Fitchburg should be ready.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Bahr: Fitchburg needs more housing stock, especially when it comes to ownership opportunities for the next generation. In recent years, the market has been flooded with expensive rental options. I would like to see younger generations and individuals with diverse backgrounds have more opportunity to build equity, just as previous generations did.
Gerhardt: Pass an ordinance to allow the Dane County Housing Authority to create affordable options. Encourage growth with more housing of various types. Use tax increment financing to encourage affordable development and create a fund for affordable housing investments. Waive development and permit fees for workforce housing developments.