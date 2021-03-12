Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council District 2 Seat 3

Heller: The voters are facing the burden of higher property taxes. I am running to protect the taxpayers in this city by offering a common-sense approach to spending. This means understanding the full life-long cost of initiating projects and prioritizing core city needs above “nice to haves.” This is something my opponent has shown an inability or unwillingness to prioritize.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Arata-Fratta: The impact of climate change. Stormwater and flooding issues are becoming very troubling in some areas of our city. We need to develop a resilient and sustainable infrastructure plan to mitigate the effects of climate change. I will focus on supporting policies for environmental and energy sustainability and partnering with neighboring municipalities to work together in a long-term plan to alleviate the flooding issues.

Heller: Shrinking budgets and the impending town of Madison annexation will mean some difficult spending decisions ahead. We need to expand our business opportunities as well as home-ownership opportunities to expand our tax base to account for the city's growing needs.

Should the city spend more or less on police? Explain.