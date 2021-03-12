Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council District 1, Seat 1

Krause: We are in the northern tier of Fitchburg, a majority-minority district with a lot of poverty and associated issues. Helping to alleviate those concerns is my focus. As we increase legitimate income, and address criminal justice issues, particularly for at-risk youth, public safety concerns are reduced. We’ve been making great strides over time. Those efforts need to continue.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Herbst: I think the most important issue is policing — keeping people safe, while at the same time respecting their right to protest and be heard. The city should follow Madison's lead on marijuana possession fines, etc., which would remove some burden from the police, and acknowledges that the war on drugs had a vastly greater impact on the African American community than the white community.

Krause: Budget issues will be huge! Unmet needs have accumulated over the years, particularly street maintenance. The annexation of the town of Madison will stretch budgets even further. Pass-through funds have diminished, black-store lawsuits have reduced revenue, and we don’t have enough taxpayers to split the remainder to be able to afford to do what we must, nonetheless what we should.