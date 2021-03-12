Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council District 1, Seat 1

A 10-year incumbent (I) faces a challenger for a Fitchburg City Council seat in District 1 in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
David Herbst
Age: 60
Address: 2619 King James Way, Fitchburg
Family: Married with two children
Job: Director of field services, Realtime Utility Engineers Inc.; part-time instructor, UW-Madison Department of Professional Development
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Current chairman, Fitchburg Board of Public Works, volunteer board member since 1993; Jamestown Neighborhood Association officer, 1997-2000; Verona soccer, basketball and baseball coach, 2004-2016; youth ministry instructor at St. Maria Goretti Parish
Education: Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, UW-Madison; licensed state professional engineer; lean Six Sigma green belt certification
Email or Website: herbstfamily@charter.net; Facebook, Dave Herbst for Fitchburg City Council
Dorothy Krause (I)
Age: 64
Address: 2105 Apache Drive, Fitchburg
Family: Single with three adult children and two grandchildren
Job: Self-employed computer-based work
Prior elected office: Fitchburg City Council since 2011; Dane County Board since 2012
Other public service: No response
Education: No college degree, but college credits in nursing, business, computer and graphic design
Email or Website: dorothyk@charter.net; Facebook.com/dorothy.krause
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Herbst: I will answer your phone calls and return messages. I have delivered proven results for the district as a 28-year unpaid volunteer. I place significant value on being a good neighbor first and not a politician. I have real world budgeting and work experience including being an employer in Fitchburg. Fiercely independent and focused on Fitchburg issues. Open-minded and will represent all residents equally.
Krause: We are in the northern tier of Fitchburg, a majority-minority district with a lot of poverty and associated issues. Helping to alleviate those concerns is my focus. As we increase legitimate income, and address criminal justice issues, particularly for at-risk youth, public safety concerns are reduced. We’ve been making great strides over time. Those efforts need to continue.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Herbst: I think the most important issue is policing — keeping people safe, while at the same time respecting their right to protest and be heard. The city should follow Madison's lead on marijuana possession fines, etc., which would remove some burden from the police, and acknowledges that the war on drugs had a vastly greater impact on the African American community than the white community.
Krause: Budget issues will be huge! Unmet needs have accumulated over the years, particularly street maintenance. The annexation of the town of Madison will stretch budgets even further. Pass-through funds have diminished, black-store lawsuits have reduced revenue, and we don’t have enough taxpayers to split the remainder to be able to afford to do what we must, nonetheless what we should.
Should the city spend more or less on police? Explain.
Herbst: Fitchburg is absorbing part of the town of Madison next year. It is difficult to imagine we could spend less given this change. The most important responsibility of an elected official is to see our residents are safe and their property protected. I would push more minority recruitment of officers and continual training to prevent police brutality. More engagement with the district youth is also needed.
Krause: We are very cautious in our spending. Police are squeezed for space, and need more, but there aren’t enough funds. They have required staff and vehicles, but would like more. They stretch funding as much as they can, and do an excellent job nonetheless. I give them kudos for treating residents respectfully, even with stresses they have, including financial ones.
