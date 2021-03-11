Candidate Q&A: Evansville School Board

Cook: I believe the biggest issue we'll be facing is a safe and secure workspace for our children and staff alike. Our district has done an astounding job keeping both staff and students safe, with zero contract tracing back to our schools. I believe that the multiple avenues we have provided our families should remain intact and reinvent our education system.

Paul: An equitable education that meets every student where they are is of utmost importance. We need to send students into the world feeling prepared to take the next step in the workforce, a college classroom or an apprenticeship in the trades. Collaboration at every level — teachers, administrators, and the board — is imperative to keeping our student needs at the forefront.

Swanson: I believe the most important issue in this election is assessing the effects that the global pandemic has had and is having on our students. Districts will need to assess students academically as well as socially and emotionally. Determining how to move forward will depend on those assessments and the resources available, however, meeting all student needs must be the focus.

What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?