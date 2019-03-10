Two incumbents and two newcomers are vying for two seats on the Evansville School Board in the April 2 election. The terms are for three years. (I) indicates incumbent. Incumbent Eric Busse did not respond to a questionnaire.
Rene Johnson
Age: 45
Address: 16609 West Butts Corners Road
Family: Married with three children
Job: Agricultural banker at Union Bank & Trust Company
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Governors Dairy Task Force, Wisconsin Ag & Life Sciences Alumni Association board, Blackhawk Tech Agricultural Advisory Committee, Rock County Fair board, Rock County Farm Bureau board of directors, Rock County Ag Business Council board member, Evansville Fund board member, Evansville 4-H co-chairman, Evansville FFA alumni.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism from UW-Madison
Email: renesjohnson1@gmail.com
Jen Klaehn
Age: 47
Address: 8014 N. Robert Drive
Family: Married with two daughters
Job: Mom, entrepreneur and volunteer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board director of United Way Blackhawk Region, board director and coach of Evansville Soccer Club, volunteer for Evansville PTA, Evansville School District and Evansville Education Association, Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from Tulane University, master’s degree in Latin American Studies from Georgetown University
Email: Janette_Klaehn@gmail.com
Curtis Nyhus (I)
Age: 39
Address: 219 N Water St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Senior manufacturing engineer
Prior elected office: Served one year on the Evansville School Board filling a vacancy
Other public service: Advancement coordinator for local Cub Scout Pack, Sunday school teacher
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison
Email: curtnyhus@gmail.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Johnson: I have a wide variety of board experience. I have a 20-year banking career that could benefit the board with fiscal decisions. I have deep roots in Evansville. I’m open-minded, honest, trustworthy and would not be afraid to ask tough questions.
Klaehn: I am a committed, passionate and active community member who always stands up for the best interests of our students. I bring 20+ years of professional experience in problem solving, relationship building, and finding innovative solutions with limited resources. I believe Evansville has the talent, families, and infrastructure to be a district of choice, and I can help get there.
Nyhus: I have an objective point of view and excellent problem-solving skill. Our district has some crucial decisions to make and my skills will continue to serve me well in getting to the bottom of the issues and addressing. I’ve already done so by addressing transparency issues through addressing the need for more detailed meeting minutes and supporting the recently passed referendum.
What’s one new way the school district could keep property taxes in check?
Johnson: Work with businesses in our community to develop relationships with students that are interested in the industries we’re known for — the trades, agriculture and manufacturing. Developing specialized student curricula in these areas could benefit our schools financially by having accesses to trade specific equipment to teach these skills or by working with companies who may be willing to donate equipment or tools to our school.
Klaehn: We need to create and communicate a dynamic academic and lifestyle brand that better represents our district so local families opt to stay in Evansville and more students open enroll into our district. I would leverage that brand to partner with teachers and our Evansville Education Foundation to identify and attract new grants from both private and public funding sources.
Nyhus: My focus would be on expanding the tax base as a whole. I think we need to work harder at advocacy with local and state governing bodies to break down the barriers that we currently have which are stymieing non-housing growth. In particular, we need to attract industrial and commercial operations to supplement the growth seen in area housing.
How would you help raise student achievement?
Johnson: I would strive to keep students engaged and excited about school by encouraging more hands-on learning. I would also work to raise parental and community awareness and support of what is happening in our schools.
Klaehn: We will raise student achievement by focusing on learning. I believe a strong board works to access resources, create sound polices, and provide oversight so teachers, staff, administration, and our community can work together under a unified vision to create a climate of mutual respect that facilitates a positive and rigorous focus on integrated learning for students of all abilities.
Nyhus: I would continue to support individual assessments of students and closing the achievement gap. In addition, I’d make sure we continually evaluate our assessment methods. I will also push to maintain smaller class sizes and ensure that our curriculum continues to enrich and challenge our students. Retaining and attracting top teaching talent will continue to be a priority.