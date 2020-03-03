Candidate Q&A: Evansville Community School Board

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Evansville Community School Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Ann Elliott
Age: 40
Address: 414 Fowler Circle
Family: Married with four children in Evansville schools
Job: Preschool teacher at Pathway Preschool and Kids Korner in Evansville
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: City of Evansville’s 4th of July Run Committee; St. John’s Lutheran Church in Evansville member and volunteer; reading and math mentor in Evansville schools
Education: Oregon High School graduate; attended UW-Whitewater and Madison College with a focus on sociology and psychology
Email or Website: bellselliott@gmail.com
Melissa Hammann (I)
Age: 61
Address: 250 Eager Court
Family: Married with three young adult children who all attended the Evansville School District
Job: Homemaker, chemist before that
Prior elected office: Evansville School Board since 2011, three years as clerk, two as member, two as treasurer and two as president
Other public service: Former member, Parent Teacher Organization; former organizer, Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree; former volunteer, Eager Free Library ice cream social fundraiser
Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, Adrian College; master’s degree in chemistry, University of Toledo
Email or Website: hammannm@evansville.k12.wi.us
Curt Nyhus (I)
Age: 40
Address: 219 N. Water St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Engineering manager, Prent Corporation in Janesville
Prior elected office: Previously elected to one-year term on Evansville School Board; current board member appointee.
Other public service: Committee chairman for Cub Scout Pack, Sunday school teacher, classroom speaker on STEM careers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison
Email or Website: curtnyhus@gmail.com, https://fb.me/CurtNyhusECSDSchoolBoard
John Rasmussen (I)
Age: 68
Address: 576 Garfield Ave.
Family: Married with two sons and one grandson
Job: Retired from the City of Evansville Water & Light Department
Prior elected office: Evansville School Board since 2011
Education: Evansville High School graduate; Wisconsin School of Electronics; Electric Line Man Apprentice
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Elliott: I love kids and am dedicated to making a difference for the youth of our school district. I listen well and I enjoy engaging in discussions. From working with various groups I know everyone’s opinion is important to listen to and should be valued.
Hammann: I have been an active member of the ECSD Board of Education for nine years now, the last two years as president. That time has coincided with passing both a building referendum to replace the nearly century-old middle school and an operational referendum to support salaries, staffing and programming in the district. I have made it my business to know the intricacies of school finance and understand the parameters of a sustainable budget. I am a data-driven individual with the best interests of our students at the heart of every decision we must make as a school board.
Nyhus: I bring to the role of Board member an open and objective mind when it comes to fiscally responsible decision-making as well as excellent problem-solving skills. My work is in manufacturing and I interact with people in a lot of different roles. I see what skills are required of people entering the workforce and bring that experience to ensure Evansville graduates have the tools that they need to succeed. I also believe in being transparent and have led initiatives to expand the sharing of board meeting information.
Rasmussen: I have experience, common sense level and I am up to date on the issues.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Elliott: In our community there are a few different situations occurring at this time. The one that most interests me is a combined effort between the City of Evansville and the school district. The discussion is about where to move our current youth center. I am currently attending monthly meetings for the youth center work group.
Hammann: The most pressing issue the ECSD faces with regard to our budget remains a stubborn open enrollment deficit. While the district has implemented a wide range of initiatives over the last eight years that has gradually reduced the net student deficit from 50 (representing about $360,000 loss) to 20 (about $144,000 loss), there are still opportunities for the district to improve that statistic. That is the charge of the Open Enrollment Committee. We believe we have identified a number of small changes in practice that could turn the deficit into a surplus. We are working on a presentation for the Board in April.
Nyhus: In my mind student achievement should always be our top priority. Our district is constantly working to better student achievement and we need to be sure that we are reacting to the needs of our students. The students of our community get a great education, but we need to make sure that we continue to engage them and make education more relevant. I would continue to do this through efforts to retain and attract the best educators possible as well as supporting initiatives in Equity and Universal Design for Learning (UDL).
Rasmussen: Maintaining quality programs and education for all students.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Elliott: I feel having access to grants and outreach opportunities for our district’s staff will bring forth the most qualified and innovative individuals to work in our schools. In doing so they are dedicated to the students learning on many levels of mind, body and soul. I believe this kind of school community helps to yield the achievement of students while being cost-effective for our community as well. I also am in favor of partnering and communicating with students, school employees, parents, the city, community members and the local newspaper (The Review) as well as any other persons in our district as a way to obtain support for important topics.
Hammann: Six years ago the district embarked on a literacy audit and subsequent literacy initiative that has by any measure been successfully implemented across multiple areas. There is still ongoing growth but as the initial students who were introduced to these programs in elementary school begin to enter high school, we expect to see sustainable improvement in English language arts achievement levels for the district. Similarly, the district has embarked on a math audit this year and will follow a similar path to determine areas for improvement in our math curriculum. This focus should bring sustainable improvement in student achievement and is something that is predictable in terms of impact on the budget and therefore the property taxes.
Nyhus: By being better at teaching kids where they are and making education more relevant for them. The bottom line is that engaged students want to go to school and learn. In many cases we as a district have a lot of the tools at our disposal, made possible through previous referendums. The challenge that I believe we face is adjusting the way the curriculum is taught. I see this largely coming through education and professional development for staff members as well as collaboration among teaching peers. Much of this does not require huge amounts of capital and should not have a dramatic effect on property taxes relative to the increase in educational value for our students.
Rasmussen: By starting the Universal Design for Learning approach for all students. Also keeping the eye on the budget and the debt level.