Candidate Q&A: Evansville Community School Board

Elliott: I feel having access to grants and outreach opportunities for our district’s staff will bring forth the most qualified and innovative individuals to work in our schools. In doing so they are dedicated to the students learning on many levels of mind, body and soul. I believe this kind of school community helps to yield the achievement of students while being cost-effective for our community as well. I also am in favor of partnering and communicating with students, school employees, parents, the city, community members and the local newspaper (The Review) as well as any other persons in our district as a way to obtain support for important topics.

Hammann: Six years ago the district embarked on a literacy audit and subsequent literacy initiative that has by any measure been successfully implemented across multiple areas. There is still ongoing growth but as the initial students who were introduced to these programs in elementary school begin to enter high school, we expect to see sustainable improvement in English language arts achievement levels for the district. Similarly, the district has embarked on a math audit this year and will follow a similar path to determine areas for improvement in our math curriculum. This focus should bring sustainable improvement in student achievement and is something that is predictable in terms of impact on the budget and therefore the property taxes.