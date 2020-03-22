Candidate Q&A: Edgerton School Board

Shaw: Utilizing a rotational curriculum review, along with dedicating a portion of our budget to improving resources will allow us to raise achievement levels, while minimizing the impact on property taxes for our district. As we evaluate and update our curriculum, I will work with our teaching staff and administration to strive for each student to have the resources needed to be successful. I believe it is important for the curriculum to be flexible enough to meet the needs of the individual student. As a taxpayer and father of children in the Edgerton School District, I look upon spending the district’s money like I do my own. I want fellow taxpayers to know that I will be diligent in my quest to have it spent on students in every classroom, to retain and attract the most talented teachers, and to keep our facilities updated to accommodate ever-changing technology and housing growth. My desire is to have every Edgerton student get the same high-quality education my daughters have received.