Candidate Q&A: Edgerton Mayor

Edgerton’s mayor faces a challenge from the city’s former police chief in the April 7 election. The term is for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Tom Klubertanz
Age: 54
Address: 204 E. Ladd Lane
Family: Married with seven children
Job: Retired from 28 years in law enforcement, including 14 as Edgerton chief of police
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer firefighter for 20 years
Education: Associate degree in police science
Email: tkklubertanz@gmail.com
Christopher Lund (I)
Age: 64
Address: 314 Terrace Court
Family: Married with two children and four grandchildren
Job: Retired from IKI Manufacturing Co. in Edgerton in 2015 after 39 years of employment; currently seasonal greenskeeper at Coachman’s Golf Resort
Prior elected office: Mayor for 10 years and 14 years as a City Council member
Other public service: Edgerton Fire Department for 26 years (retired July 2018) as a firefighter and emergency medical responder; current member of Edgerton Chamber of Commerce; former board member Edgerton Youth Baseball; former Rock County 911 Communications Commission member and founding member Edgerton Home for the Holidays
Education: Courses through Blackhawk Technical College and Madison Area Technical College for former employment and the Fire Department
Email: cnclund@charter.net
Q&A
Why should voters elect you mayor instead of your opponent?
Klubertanz: For 20 of the past 24 years, my opponents have held the mayoral seat. For the past 10 years, the citizens of Edgerton have had only two choices for mayor. I felt the citizens deserved another choice, a choice for change, a new vision and new perspective.
Lund: My time on City Council has given me the opportunity to work with many people. I feel I have proven I have the ability to work with the public, City Council and committees, department heads and city staff to accomplish positive results for Edgerton.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Klubertanz: The city has been stagnant for many years. It will be important to find out why and make changes. This may include ordinance and policy changes.
Lund: Continue to provide services the residents want while keeping expenditures within state-mandated levels. This year with increased state aid and other allocated funds ($190,000 added to budget) we will be able to complete significantly more street repairs. Also, we will be able to complete some major street reconstruction with grants received.
What are three ways as mayor you can better manage your municipal budget?
Klubertanz: I would work with department heads to work within the budget, I would question spending and be sure we are spending wisely.
Lund: I will continue to work with and encourage city staff and department heads to find and implement cost saving measures. Pursue other funding sources, such as grants and low interest loans. Monitor expenses and account balances throughout the year.
