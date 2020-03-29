Candidate Q&A: Edgerton Mayor

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Klubertanz: The city has been stagnant for many years. It will be important to find out why and make changes. This may include ordinance and policy changes.

Lund: Continue to provide services the residents want while keeping expenditures within state-mandated levels. This year with increased state aid and other allocated funds ($190,000 added to budget) we will be able to complete significantly more street repairs. Also, we will be able to complete some major street reconstruction with grants received.

What are three ways as mayor you can better manage your municipal budget?

Klubertanz: I would work with department heads to work within the budget, I would question spending and be sure we are spending wisely.

Lund: I will continue to work with and encourage city staff and department heads to find and implement cost saving measures. Pursue other funding sources, such as grants and low interest loans. Monitor expenses and account balances throughout the year.

