A former City Council member is challenging incumbent Mark Wellnitz, who did not respond to requests for comment for the District 3 seat on the Edgerton City Council. The election is for a two-year term.
Anne Radtke
Age: 57
Address: 309 Quigley St.
Family: Divorced with two children
Job: Journey Mental Health Center, program support specialist III
Prior elected office: Edgerton City Council alderwoman, 1995-1998
Other public service: None
Education: Blackhawk Technical College, Clerk Typist Medical
Email: Radtke.anne79@gmail.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Radtke: Well, nothing makes me better qualified, but I would like to be a new face on the City Council and will always be willing to help our citizens. Now that my kids are off to college, I have more time to help the community again. I would like to be your voice on the City Council and help the community in any way possible.
Wellnitz: No response.
What is the most pressing issue facing your city and how would you address it?
Radtke: Safety. I would stand up for the security of all our citizens, our schools, our children and promoting road maintenance and safety.
Wellnitz: No response.
What’s one new way the city could keep property taxes in check?
Radtke: Looking into the possibility of keeping more city tasks/jobs in house and having our great staff handle more projects.
Wellnitz: No response.