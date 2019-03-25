Try 3 months for $3
Wisconsin State Journal (copy)

A former City Council member is challenging incumbent Mark Wellnitz, who did not respond to requests for comment for the District 3 seat on the Edgerton City Council. The election is for a two-year term.

Anne Radtke

Age: 57

Address: 309 Quigley St.

Family: Divorced with two children

Job: Journey Mental Health Center, program support specialist III

Prior elected office: Edgerton City Council alderwoman, 1995-1998

Other public service: None

Education: Blackhawk Technical College, Clerk Typist Medical

Email: Radtke.anne79@gmail.com

Q&A

What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?

Radtke: Well, nothing makes me better qualified, but I would like to be a new face on the City Council and will always be willing to help our citizens. Now that my kids are off to college, I have more time to help the community again. I would like to be your voice on the City Council and help the community in any way possible.

Wellnitz: No response.

What is the most pressing issue facing your city and how would you address it?

Radtke: Safety. I would stand up for the security of all our citizens, our schools, our children and promoting road maintenance and safety.

Wellnitz: No response.

What’s one new way the city could keep property taxes in check?

Radtke: Looking into the possibility of keeping more city tasks/jobs in house and having our great staff handle more projects.

Wellnitz: No response.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0