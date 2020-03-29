Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council, District 2

Email and website: RReynoldsLP@outlook.com and www.facebook.com/RReynoldsLP

Q&A

Why should voters select you rather than your opponent?

McIntyre: I have lots of City Council experience helping to do go things for our city. Always putting in the extra time getting things accomplished for the citizens and city as a whole. I was born and raised here and believe in helping out at the city level. A team player for positive well managed, forward and progressive growth for our citizens, businesses and city.

Reynolds: Both Matt and I are proposing small business friendly platforms, however, unlike Matt I have a concrete plan on how I am going to help them. Also, Matt has been running for office for almost 30 years and I think Edgerton could benefit getting some new ideas on the City Council.

What is the most pressing issue and how would address it?

McIntyre: Working with many people at the council level every day making our city prosper for the citizens to make their lives better. Attracting jobs and business development and keeping our city safe are big priorities of mine.