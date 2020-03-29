Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council, District 1

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would address it?

Fidler Krohn: Properly managing our city’s historical buildings. Some are over 150 years old and it’s a difficult decision to make as a city to put more money into buildings or take them down and make way for new buildings. I will vote to save properties we can but redevelop as needed.

Langan: Development. Given our proximity to Madison, Janesville and the interstate highway, we should be poised for growth. Encouraging responsible development of senior housing, apartments and new homes will attract businesses which also helps widen our tax base. I would consider zoning changes to provide flexibility to those who preserve historic downtown buildings.

What are three ways you can better manage your municipal budget?

Fidler Krohn: I will remind and work with our council to keep a long-term perspective while considering short-term goals and ambitions. I will work with our public service departments to accomplish their goals within reasonable budgets. I will encourage the public to offer their cost effective ideas to the council.

Langan: Fortunately, Edgerton has three things going for it when it comes to budgeting. Success obtaining street project grants, a string of good audits, and a great bond rating for a city its size. As an accessible City Council member, I’d engage constituents in the budget process and then represent their spending priorities.

