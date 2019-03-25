A four-term incumbent (I) faces a challenger in the District 2 seat on the Edgerton City Council. The election is for a two-year term.
Candy Davis (I)
Age: 63
Address: 434 Fairfield Circle
Family: Married with three children and four grandchildren
Job: Retired
Prior elected office: Alderperson for District 2 since 2011
Other public service: Secretary/treasurer for Edgerton Fire Protection District
Education: Stoughton High School graduate, attended Blackhawk Technical College for EMT certification
Email: jcdavis1@charter.net
Anthony Olson
Age: 49
Family: Married with two children and three stepchildren
Job: Works at Uniroyal in Stoughton
Prior election office: None
Other public service: Edgerton fire department, 2002 to 2012
Education: Associate degree in accounting
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Davis: My tenure (eight years) as alderperson for the city of Edgerton will be very beneficial for continued service to the citizens of Edgerton. I bring knowledge and solid relationships with department heads and how their departments work on behalf of the city of Edgerton. I bring proven dependability and have been appointed by the mayor to sit on the following committees: finance, utilities, redevelopment authority, personnel, parks, planning and fire district.
Olson: A new face can be a positive thing. I was born and raised in Edgerton and will do my best to represent the people of the second district if elected.
What is the most pressing issue facing your city and how would you address it?
Davis: The most pressing issue facing the city of Edgerton are the road/street conditions. It is very difficult to keep the streets in good shape while remaining within budget. I have been very involved (and will continue to be) in prioritizing street repair based on need, as well as pushing for grant applications.
Olson: Always keep the city moving forward in a progressive way as balanced as possible. Attract more jobs to help the tax base and keep the city as safe as possible.
What’s one new way the city could keep property taxes in check?
Davis: We have done a good job in keeping property taxes in check and I will continue to work hard on this. Each year, at budgeting time, I ask questions of the department heads and push hard on prioritizing their need. It’s a balance trying to approve their wants/needs while staying within budget.
Olson: Always analyze the budget line by line looking for wants versus needs for the departments of the city. Communicate with the department heads to help the city function properly no excess spending on frivolous things. Keep taxes in check by using less consultants and do more in house work.