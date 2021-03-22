Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council District 3

Former Edgerton City Council member Paul Davis is challenging incumbent Anne Radtke for a seat representing District 3 on the city council, which carries a two-year term.
Paul Davis
Age: 57
Address: 341 York Road, Edgerton
Family: Married with five children and four grandchildren
Job: Deposit/loan operations analyst, Fidelity Information Services
Prior elected office: Edgerton City Council, 2005-2008 and 2015-2018
Other public service: President, Edgerton Police Commission since 2018; chairperson, City Historical Commission; Planning Commission; Zoning Board of Appeals
Education: Bachelor's degree, UW-Eau Claire
Email or Website: Paul.davis6463@yahoo.com
Anne Radtke (I)
Age: 59
Address: 309 Quigley St., Edgerton
Family: Divorced with two adult children
Job: Supervisor of program support, Journey Mental Health Center
Prior elected office: Current member, Edgerton City Council; previously served 1995-1998
Education: Clerk typist medical, Blackhawk Technical College
Email: Radtke.anne79@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Davis: Despite being the challenger in this race, I have far more experience on council and have served and chaired most other committees in the last 30 years.
Radtke: I am here to serve the citizens of Edgerton and help in any way I can.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Davis: We need to increase our tax base to relieve burdens on families and other business owners. Inviting locally owned and small city-friendly businesses would be a start.
Radtke: I believe good planned growth could be our biggest challenge. We must create clear guidelines and remain steady in our decisions to help the citizens of Edgerton.
Should the city spend more or less on police? Explain.
Davis: As president of the Police Commission, I believe our police force needs to be fully equipped with modern resources. This includes training and education. The appropriate funding for that department is a priority.
Radtke: It is important to have the best training to identify mental health needs at all times and to promote safety for everyone. If this takes additional effort and spending, then I am for this.