Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council District 3

Job: Supervisor of program support, Journey Mental Health Center

Prior elected office: Current member, Edgerton City Council; previously served 1995-1998

Education: Clerk typist medical, Blackhawk Technical College

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Davis: Despite being the challenger in this race, I have far more experience on council and have served and chaired most other committees in the last 30 years.

Radtke: I am here to serve the citizens of Edgerton and help in any way I can.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Davis: We need to increase our tax base to relieve burdens on families and other business owners. Inviting locally owned and small city-friendly businesses would be a start.