Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council District 2

In Edgerton's District 2 City Council race, an incumbent (I) is being challenged by a former mayor and city council member in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Candy Davis (I)
Age: 65
Address: 434 Fairfield Circle, Edgerton
Family: Married with three children and four grandchildren
Job: Retired
Prior elected office: Edgerton City Council since 2013
Other public service: Secretary/treasurer for Edgerton Fire Protection District Board since 2015
Education: Blackhawk Technical College, EMT certification, 2014
Email or Website: jcdavis1@charter.net
Matt McIntyre
Age: 63
Address: 1300 Winston Drive, Edgerton
Job: Truck driver
Prior elected office: Former mayor for 10 years and city council member for 10 years
Education: Edgerton High School graduate and college courses
Email or Website: mattbrianmcintyre@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Davis: I take every issue seriously. I do research and listen to constituents. I vote on what’s best for the city and constituents, which is not always popular, but what is best overall. People know where I stand on an issue. I am honest and I don’t tell them what they want to hear and then vote differently.
McIntyre: I have been involved with many incredible, positive pro-growth things for our city. Job creation, new residential growth. Helping existing business and new commercial growth and always keeping our city strong and safe.
2)What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Davis: Continued growth and street repairs are two important issues. These are ongoing issues we have worked on over the past several years, making good headway. I will continue to work with the city’s Planning Commission and work toward supporting the city’s comprehensive plan to achieve growth. I have and will continue to support funds to be appropriated to street repairs.
McIntyre: Always helping our city to grow in a safe, well-balanced way through experience as Edgerton's former mayor and many years as a council member, working hard every day making things happen with positive communication and honest working relationships with all involved.
Should the city spend more or less on police? Explain.
Davis: The city of Edgerton has done a good job of financially supporting the police and I feel it should continue.
McIntyre: We have and I have as former mayor and council member always voted for things that have kept our police department always on the forefront with ready-to-go operating technology and with good pay for our officers.