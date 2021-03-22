Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council District 2

Education: Edgerton High School graduate and college courses

Email or Website: mattbrianmcintyre@gmail.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Davis: I take every issue seriously. I do research and listen to constituents. I vote on what’s best for the city and constituents, which is not always popular, but what is best overall. People know where I stand on an issue. I am honest and I don’t tell them what they want to hear and then vote differently.

McIntyre: I have been involved with many incredible, positive pro-growth things for our city. Job creation, new residential growth. Helping existing business and new commercial growth and always keeping our city strong and safe.

2)What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?