Two candidates are vying for the 1st District seat on the Edgerton City Council in the April 4 election.

Matt McIntyre

Age: 65

Family: A girlfriend

Job: Retired; former truck driver for a plumbing and heating company

Prior elected office: Former mayor for 10 years and City Council member for 10 years

Other public service: Two years representing Chamber of Commerce as mayor of Edgerton

Education: Edgerton High School graduate and college courses

Shawn Prebil

Age: 45

Family: Wife and son, Kristina and Madson

Job: Program director at iHeartMedia

Prior elected office: This is my first time seeking elected office

Other public service: None

Education: Studied police science at Waukesha County Technical College and broadcast communications at Madison Media Institute

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

McIntyre: I’ve been involved as an elected representative as mayor and on City Council, doing lots of big important things: Four new, proper residential subdivisions for new, good housing living. Annexed more than 400 acres into the city for business and good job growth and extra needed revenue for the city. Having good park systems, good streets, keeping our city safe. Having a well-balanced city vision for continued smart growth and helping the citizens.

Prebil: I’d like to bring a fresh perspective to the City Council. As a district 1 homeowner and father of a school-aged son, I want to ensure that Edgerton continues our positive growth. I didn’t decide to run to shake-up city hall, I decided to run to serve my community, honestly and ethically, to ensure my neighbors in district 1 have a strong voice advocating and delivering on our behalf.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

McIntyre: Keeping our great city moving forward with a well-balanced and smart, thought out-growth plan with good vision and experience working together as a team. Always helping out our current business, and attracting good, new complementary businesses. This helps out with extra good job growth with jobs in our city, more workers in our business park factories and extra revenue for our city as a whole.

Prebil: Managing growth is my top priority. As word spreads about the progress made recently in Edgerton, we will continue to become a more-attractive destination for families and businesses. We must be smart with our growth and make sure we are thinking long-term and not just caught up in the excitement of growth. It’s a good problem to have, but we don’t want these opportunities to be squandered by poor planning and vision.

List three of your top budget priorities.

McIntyre: Always maintaining a good capital budget for infrastructure improvements for our streets and our important city public buildings. Budgeting for help in getting new businesses into our city to help out our current businesses for shopping opportunities and stability. Always budgeting for continued new factory and job growth in our business and factory parks, for new work opportunities.

Prebil: 1) Road Maintenance: The city has a comprehensive 5-year plan for repairs and resurfacing, I want to make sure streets are addressed sooner rather than later. 2) Affordability. We can increase tax revenue, not by raising but through smart growth that expands the tax base. We also need to continue actively seeking grants and public private partnerships. 3) Business Growth. There are a lot of great business opportunities with affordable store fronts and excellent parking. The improvements to the interstate position us to attract more out-of-town spending.