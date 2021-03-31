Candidate Q&A: DeForest Village Board

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Lowery: DeForest’s future growth and development. I will first listen to resident feedback as we update our comprehensive plan. I will continue to advocate for creative ways to use and (re)develop land in keeping with residents’ needs and priorities. Based on my conversations with residents, I know future growth should complement our “small town” identity and allow for reasonable/lower property taxes.

Simpson: I believe it is controlling our spending. We need to critique our budget to find room for roadway improvements, trails extensions and park amenities. Lower taxes and the amazing natural environment here are both reasons I originally moved to DeForest. As more people find out about DeForest, we need to provide those amenities to them in a cost-efficient manner.

Witherspoon: The infrastructure of our village has been somewhat sidelined in recent years. Many in DeForest have expressed a growing concern at the neglect of many of our roads as well as drainage/flooding issues in various parts of town. I will seek to make updating and maintaining our infrastructure more of a priority moving forward.