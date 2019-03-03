Five candidates, including two incumbents, are competing for three seats on the DeForest Village Board in the April 2 election. All of the seats are at-large and carry two-year terms. (I) indicates incumbent.
Jane Cahill Wolfgram
Age: 68
Address: 124 Meadow Lane
Family: Married
Job: Retired from nearly five-decade career as a public affairs executive in both the public and private sectors
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice president, South Central Synod of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
Education: General business, Moraine Park Technical Institute; course work in social work, UW-Oshkosh; specialized training, strategic planning and decision making
Campaign website: www.Janecahillwolfgram.com
Adam Hanek
Age: 34
Address: 612 Acker Parkway
Family: Married with two children
Job: Arborist
Prior elected experience: None
Other public service: Commissioner, DeForest Area Joint Community Center Commission; board of directors, DeForest Half Century Club
Education: Bachelor’s degree in conservation and environmental science, UW-Milwaukee
Email: adam.hanek@gmail.com
Jason Kramar (I)
Age: 49
Address: 508 Woodvale Drive
Family: Married with three children
Job: Finance
Prior elected office: DeForest village trustee since 2009
Other public service: Capital Area Regional Plan Commission, Madison Transportation Area Planning Board, DeForest Area Community and Senior Center
Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Madison
Email address: jason.kramar@live.com
Abigail Lowery (I)
Age: 36
Address: 513 Yahara St.
Family: Married with two young children
Job: Village trustee, stay-at-home parent, former special education teacher
Prior elected office: Village trustee
Other public service: Chairwoman of the DeForest Housing Authority; meal delivery volunteer for the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center; DeForest Library Board; DaneCom Governing Board; “Be a Friend” program participant (15-year friendship with an adult with a developmental disability); volunteer with various programs that involve making and donating crocheted hats and scarves for good causes
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in women’s studies and special education, UW-Madison
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/abigaillowerycandidate
Taysheedra Noll
Age: 40
Address: 936 Silver Ripple Way
Family: Married with three children
Job: Founder and CEO of the Women’s Place and Resource Center, a 501©(3) public charity in DeForest; nursing professor at Herzing University-Madison Campus; phone nurse case manager, Recover Health in Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Doctorate in education, Edgewood College; master’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in business administration, University of Phoenix; bachelor’s degree in nursing, UW-Milwaukee
Email address: Taysheedrallc@gmail.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Cahill Wolfgram: During my career, I have built extensive experience in community and economic development, have worked on the development of infrastructure programs including water, gas pipelines and electric power projects including natural gas and renewable energy power, and affordable housing projects. I also have a strong knowledge of the legislative, regulatory and administrative processes at the local, state and federal levels.
Hanek: I think that I’m going to offer a considerably different viewpoint than other members of the village board. I’m very science and data-driven, and I try to make most of my decisions based on the best available data. I believe in environmental stewardship and I believe that the world we leave for our children should be better than the one we inherited.
Kramar: I have a proven track record in my 10-year tenure. An interconnected trail system was completed, River Road is being rebuilt (almost done), Fleet Farm opened, and hundreds of millions in new tax base was added. My votes led to many great things being accomplished, but more lies ahead. Heritage Credit Union’s headquarters and a world-class community park are just around the corner. A vote for me on April 2 is a vote to continue doing great things in DeForest.
Lowery: Two years ago, I said I would support family-friendly services, help the police and fire departments in getting the staffing and equipment they need, and prioritize important road projects. In conjunction with my colleagues and village staff, I successfully advocated for an inclusive playground at Fireman’s Park, funding for a new police officer and ladder fire truck, and reconstruction of River Road.
Noll: As a community member for over 12 years, there are many qualifications I will bring to this position. Those qualifications include but are not limited to a diverse perspective and insight, a passion and desire to see the community grow and develop and a commitment to seeing our community grow in our approach to diversity and cultural sensitivity.
What is the top issue facing the village and how would you address it?
Cahill Wolfgram: DeForest is one of the highest growth areas in Dane County and Wisconsin. Managed properly, this growth will position DeForest to continue to be a community that is able to offer adequate housing, a healthy, clean and safe environment, employment opportunities, access to recreational opportunities, necessary well-maintained infrastructure — roads, communications, water and power. This will attract residents and business to sustain our community.
Hanek: A major issue facing our village is land use and overdevelopment. We need to take into consideration the damage unchecked development does not only to the natural ecosystems but also to the health of our communities and families. Open spaces have benefits that are not easily quantified but are just as valuable to the well-being of the community.
Kramar: Swimming pool, roads, leaf collection. We will have curbside leaf collection in the next two years. I’ve been rather vocal about staying on task with roads before they become a problem. Lastly, if we want an outdoor pool, we’ll need to go it alone despite our efforts to work collaboratively with our neighbors and the school district.
Lowery: An important issue is balancing future growth with maintaining the integrity and diversity of our community. I appreciate all the amenities available to residents, especially families with children, but I do not want our property taxes to get so high that only people of certain income levels can afford to live here. I want people of all ages and income levels to live here.
Noll: I believe there are many issues facing the village which include but are not limited to growth and development, increase need for diversity, cultural sensitivity and the overall impact of societal changes that directly impact the village members.
What’s one new way the village could keep property taxes in check?
Cahill Wolfgram: One of the keys to keeping property taxes in check is to balance residential housing with commercial and industrial development. Residential development requires investments in roads, water, sewer, power and recreational infrastructure. This needs to be balanced by appropriate commercial and industrial development to keep property taxes in check.
Hanek: I think the village needs to begin investing in long-term cost-saving programs, such as solar and wind power. Current renewable energy sources are cheaper than their fossil fuel-based alternatives, which will only increase in cost as they become more scarce. Investing now in renewable energy will save money over time, and thus keep our taxes in check.
Kramar: There really isn’t any magic with taxes. The broader issue is the value you receive for your taxes. As a citizen taxpayer, I’m sensitive to every increase in taxes and strive to ensure any increase is commensurate with the value received by the taxpayer. Any additional revenue we can obtain from county, state and federal sources does help limit our need to tax locally.
Lowery: One way I have proposed is to set a benchmark that the village’s portion of the property tax bill does not increase by a percentage greater than the overall average wage increase that year for Dane County residents and/or the cost-of-living percentage increase as it relates to Social Security. I am eager to hear readers’ thoughts on this proposal.
Noll: I believe there are many different factors that can have an impact on the property tax and as a board member it would be my responsibility to make sure and informed on the different factors that could or would negatively impact the village’s property taxes and work hard to keep them in check.