Candidate Q&A: DeForest School Board, Village of DeForest

Four candidates including three incumbents (I) are vying for three seats to represent the Village of DeForest on the DeForest School Board in the April 5 election. One candidate, Ryan Weis, did not respond. There are two three-year terms and one two-year term.

Jan Berg (I)

Age: 71

Address: 728 South St., DeForest

Family: Children and grandchildren grown and not in area

Job: Director, DeForest Area Public Library

Prior elected office: School board for 24 years

Other public service: Public library volunteer; Chamber of Commerce member

Education: Oak Park River Forest High School; master's degree in library/information science, Rosary College, Dominican University

Email or website: spikeberg@hotmail.com

Brian Coker (I)

Age: 47

Address: 707 Sunnybrook Drive, DeForest

Family: Married with two children

Job: Plant manager for Renewable Energy Group

Prior elected office: School board for six years

Other public service: Scout BSA Troop 35 committee chair; Merit Badge counselor; volunteer with scouting for seven years; election worker for two years; delivered meals through the senior center for two years

Education: Marian Catholic High School; attended U.S. Air Force Academy, 2 years; bachelor's degree in computer science, University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana); master's degree in business administration, Kellogg School at Northwestern University

Email or website: brian.coker@gmail.com

Gussie Lewis (I)

Age: 50

Address: 413 Trailside Drive, DeForest

Family: Married with three children

Job: Quality assurance specialist, Waisman Biomanufacturing

Prior elected office: DeForest Area School Board member since 2021

Other public service: Election worker, 2016

Education: Franklin County High School; bachelor's degree in biology, Savannah State University; master's degree in biology, Purdue University

Email or website: Facebook page

Ryan Weis

Age: No response

Address: 405 Rosemal Lane, DeForest

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Email or website: rjweis03@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Berg: I have lived in the community for over 30 years. I understand much of the history of the community as well as the history of the school district. I have a proven track record of leadership both on the school board and as a public library director. I have moved the school district toward greater engagement with the public using stakeholder events. I have served the district and the community's children for all these years because I believe passionately in public education.

Coker: I bring a unique perspective and experience to the board; from my experience starting a small business and reporting to a board of investors, my MBA experience with a specialty in nonprofit management and board governance, and the training/growth I have been fortunate enough to have working with my current company, I believe that I help make the board more productive and focused on student achievement. I am passionate about education and want the best for all students.

Lewis: Public service is important in our family from my husband’s two decades as a police officer to my time as a substitute teacher, troop leader, and election worker. As the parent of a DASD graduate, a middle school student and a high school student, serving on the school board is an opportunity for me to give back to my community. I’ve gained valuable experience and established good relationships within our district as a current board member. Students, teachers and staff are my priority.

Weis: No response.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Berg: Addressing the aftereffects of the pandemic which include loss of learning and mental health issues, and the shortage of teachers are incredibly important issues. Getting enough staff support in place can help with the mental health issues, but the community needs to be involved as well. Advocating with the state for increased funds and streamlined certification will aid recruitment of staff. An equity lens needs to be used when dealing with these issues too.

Coker: Short term, our biggest issue is recovering from COVID — making sure that the mental, social and educational needs of all our students and staff are being met. We need to utilize the resources we have, both through strategic use of our budget as well as the ESSER funds from the government to fill in gaps so that staff have the support and time they need to help our students and make sure they have the tools to be successful going forward.

Lewis: Improving academic performance and mental health wellness are important to our district. Increased access to tutoring by utilizing community volunteers and making mental health professionals available in schools for students, teachers and staff.

Weis: No response.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Berg: More per-student dollars would certainly help. Having zero dollar increase in per-student spending is moving education backward. Incentives for recruiting and retaining educators through student loan forgiveness for teaching a number of years should seriously be looked at. Streamlining certification of teachers and educational assistants to help reduce the staff shortage.

Coker: First and foremost, they need to increase per-pupil aid. ESSER funds were designed to supplement base funding for schools and help us recover from the pandemic, and that is what they should be used for; the single greatest investment our state can make is in providing for student success. They also need to fund their commitments to special education so all kids have what they need to become successful and productive adults.

Lewis: I would ask for more funding for our schools.

Weis: No response.