Candidate Q&A: DeForest School Board, at-large seat

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Esser: The most important issue in this election is returning students to school. Again, it is finding the balance between student needs, staff and student safety and the logistics to bring it all together. The board’s role is to provide the administration with the guidelines and values in which to create a plan that best accomplishes this.

Taylor: Currently I feel the most important issue is the return to full-time in-person academics, athletics and the arts for all grades. To achieve this, I will work with the community, teachers, administration and students utilizing every resource our school district can and should provide to ensure mitigation strategies are followed to ensure the safest environment possible that allows every child access to an appropriate education.

What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?