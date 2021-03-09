Candidate Q&A: DeForest School Board, at-large seat

An incumbent (I) faces a challenger for an at-large DeForest School Board seat in the April 6 election. The term is for three years.
Sue Esser (I)
Age: 52
Address: 6843 Conservancy Plaza, DeForest
Family: Married with two sons, including a senior at DeForest High School
Job: Senior administrative assistant at Black Hawk Middle School, Madison
Prior elected office: DeForest School Board since 2015
Other public service: No answer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation, Iowa State University
Email: sesser@deforestschools.org
Megan Taylor
Age: 39
Address: 3946 Finch Trail, DeForest
Family: Married with four children, including a 2-year-old and DeForest schools graduate, high schooler and middle schooler.
Job: Senior customer success director, Healthgrades
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Grade director for DeForest Area Youth Football League, seven years; grade-level representative, DeForest Gridiron Club, three years; secretary, Norski Lacrosse Club, three years; volunteer teacher assistant, 15 years, Windsor Elementary
Education: Graduate of La Follette High School in Madison; bachelor’s degree in business management, University of Phoenix
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Esser: I should be reelected to the DeForest School Board because of my commitment to all school issues and the impact they have on all stakeholders. A board member has a responsibility to students, staff and community members and their expressed, desired outcomes and must find the balance that works for all and still generate expected student results.
Taylor: I am running to advocate for all of the school district’s students’ education first and foremost. I will advocate by being thoughtful, sincere, transparent and deliberate in my approach. I will make sure to spend the time necessary to be well-informed on all issues brought before the board. I will do my best to represent the entire community and not just specific groups.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Esser: The most important issue in this election is returning students to school. Again, it is finding the balance between student needs, staff and student safety and the logistics to bring it all together. The board’s role is to provide the administration with the guidelines and values in which to create a plan that best accomplishes this.
Taylor: Currently I feel the most important issue is the return to full-time in-person academics, athletics and the arts for all grades. To achieve this, I will work with the community, teachers, administration and students utilizing every resource our school district can and should provide to ensure mitigation strategies are followed to ensure the safest environment possible that allows every child access to an appropriate education.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Esser: Districts must be able to continue to support equitable access to not only academics, but additionally, the mental health needs of students. The need calls for staffing and services to be available, and without state-funded support, the needs of many students will go unmet in Wisconsin school districts.