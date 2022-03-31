 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022 | DANE VILLAGE BOARD

Candidate Q&A: Dane Village Board

Elections

Two incumbents (I) and two challengers are competing for two seats on the Dane Village Board in the April 5 election. Don Postler is also running for village president, so if he wins both positions he would appoint a successor to his board seat. The terms are for three years. Two candidates, Nancy Lindow and Jim Lord, did not submit responses. 

Nick Browne 

Age: 38

Address: 528 Snyder Drive, Dane

Family: Four children

Job: Janitor, Dane County

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Military service, 2002-07

Education: Graduate of Madison East High School

Email or website: nbrownie16@yahoo.com

Nancy Lindow (I)

Age: No response

Address: 506 Jenna Way

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected experience: Dane Village Board

Other public service: No response 

Email or Website: nlindow50@gmail.com

Jim Lord

Age: No response

Address: 118 W. Main St.

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected experience: No response

Other public service: No response

Email or website: Declined to provide

Donald Postler (I)

Age: 35

Address: 301 Crestview Drive

Family: Married, no children

Job: Property clerk, city of Madison

Prior elected office: Dane Village Board trustee since 2018

Other public service: Commissioner, village of Dane Water & Sewer Commission, 2018 to present; commissioner, Waunakee Area EMS Commission, 2020 to present; commissioner, Northeast Community Court Commission, 2019 to present; trustee member, Village of Dane Public Works Committee, 2018-20; and citizen member, Tax Incremental Finance District 2 Joint Review Board, 2017-18

Education: Bachelor's degree in history with a minor in political science from Edgewood College

Email or website: Don4Dane@gmail.comFacebook.com/Don4Dane

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Browne: I think a younger perspective and fresh set of eyes can help the village move forward. 

Lindow: No response. 

Lord: No response. 

Postler: The last four years as a village board trustee have afforded me a great education on our municipal operations. I am passionate about Dane and willing to do the homework to ensure we have a plan to achieve our community goals. I have forged outstanding working relationships with fellow board members and our village staff. I am devoted to ensuring that all voices are heard and that all options are considered.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Browne: The development of the village parks, especially Capitol Valley with the Tanimarah Ridge Development. I would like to upgrade these parks to allow more usage by our village residents and victors. The Dane Manufacturing building is also a concern of mine. I want to work on finding a buyer for that building that makes sense. 

Lindow: No response. 

Lord: No response. 

Postler: Planning for our future. The village is currently at the midpoint of our 20-year comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2011. I believe it should be our highest priority to review and update the plan to guide us through the rest of this decade. From a parks standpoint, I believe it is critical that we undertake the process of developing a five-year comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, which is often a prerequisite for receiving grant funding.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Browne: I would like to implement more streaming availability of public meetings so more people can be informed and involved in what the board is doing. 

Lindow: No response. 

Lord: No response.

Postler: While not a new idea, I believe the village can improve our financial efficiency by seeking, applying for, and obtaining outside funding to maintain our financial health. A creative mix of grants and borrowing will provide the opportunity to improve the quality of life for our residents by investing in our community.

