Candidate Q&A: Dane County Executive
top story
ELECTION 2021 | DANE COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Candidate Q&A: Dane County Executive

Wisconsin State Journal (copy)

Mary Ann Nicholson is looking to unseat longtime Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in the April 6 election. The winner will serve as the county's leader for the next four years. (I) indicates incumbent.

Although Nicholson stopped actively campaigning because of the recent death of her husband, she has not dropped out of the race and is still on the ballot.

Mary Ann Nicholson

Mary Ann Nicholson

Nicholson

Age: 60

Address: 2516 Bigler Circle, Verona

Family: Widowed 

Job: Controller, KSW Construction Corporation

Prior elected office: None 

Other public service: None 

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Upper Iowa University

Email, website: maryannfordanecounty@gmail.com, www.maryannfordanecounty.com 

Joe Parisi (I)

Joe Parisi

Parisi

Age: 60 

Address: 702 McLean Drive, Madison

Family: Married with two daughters

Job: Dane County executive

Prior elected office: Dane County clerk, 1996-2004; Wisconsin State Assembly, 2004-11; Dane County executive since 2011

Other public service: Board of directors member, Operation Fresh Start, 10 years; board of directors member, Atwood Community Center, two years; board of visitors, UW Sociology Department, current; board of directors member, MadRep, current 

Education: Bachelor's degree in sociology, UW-Madison 

Website: www.Parisi2021.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Nicholson: I will bring a fresh perspective to the office of Dane County executive. My knowledge of accounting and working in small business will help me serve Dane County well. As a leader, I will partner with business and community leaders, and utilize mentoring and reverse mentoring, to tackle economic and social issues facing our county.

Parisi: As a native of Dane County, the work I do every day reflects our community’s values. It’s the foundation for the partnerships I formed to create school-based mental health teams countywide, to clean our lakes and preserve our lands, and invest in employment and business development programs with groups like Operation Fresh Start and the Urban League. 

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Nicholson: Reopening the county. The sector most impacted by local handling of the pandemic, besides schools, is small business. Health care directors and restaurant owners have been using rigorous infection control measures for decades. With a balanced, common sense and positive approach, our small businesses can open safely. Reopening our schools in person five days per week by 2021-22 is a priority. 

Parisi: As we heal and recover from a challenging year, it’s important we continue our leadership in the areas that contribute so directly to our quality of life. Our lakes, parks and trails bring us together. Our county human services safety net is emblematic of the caring, empathetic community we are. It’s also imperative we remain committed to achieving equity.

Should the county spend more or less on the Sheriff’s Office? Explain.

Nicholson: I will work with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure officers have access to resources and training to handle the myriad calls they receive. I want to understand current programs, what officers and deputies see working well, and work with the new sheriff, district attorney and community leaders on accountability opportunities and reducing barriers to better serve neighborhoods and individual citizens in Dane County. 

Parisi: My top priority for the Sheriff’s Office is continuing criminal justice reforms we started in recent years while addressing the root causes of crime in our community, like poverty and addiction. We need to provide safe, effective alternatives to incarceration and address racial disparities in criminal justice. Re-entry and mentoring programs reduce repeat offenders, making us all safer.

