Candidate Q&A: Dane County Executive

Mary Ann Nicholson is looking to unseat longtime Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in the April 6 election. The winner will serve as the county's leader for the next four years. (I) indicates incumbent.
Although Nicholson stopped actively campaigning because of the recent death of her husband, she has not dropped out of the race and is still on the ballot.
Mary Ann Nicholson
Age: 60
Address: 2516 Bigler Circle, Verona
Family: Widowed
Job: Controller, KSW Construction Corporation
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Upper Iowa University
Email, website: maryannfordanecounty@gmail.com, www.maryannfordanecounty.com
Joe Parisi (I)
Age: 60
Address: 702 McLean Drive, Madison
Family: Married with two daughters
Job: Dane County executive
Prior elected office: Dane County clerk, 1996-2004; Wisconsin State Assembly, 2004-11; Dane County executive since 2011
Other public service: Board of directors member, Operation Fresh Start, 10 years; board of directors member, Atwood Community Center, two years; board of visitors, UW Sociology Department, current; board of directors member, MadRep, current
Education: Bachelor's degree in sociology, UW-Madison
Website: www.Parisi2021.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Nicholson: I will bring a fresh perspective to the office of Dane County executive. My knowledge of accounting and working in small business will help me serve Dane County well. As a leader, I will partner with business and community leaders, and utilize mentoring and reverse mentoring, to tackle economic and social issues facing our county.
Parisi: As a native of Dane County, the work I do every day reflects our community’s values. It’s the foundation for the partnerships I formed to create school-based mental health teams countywide, to clean our lakes and preserve our lands, and invest in employment and business development programs with groups like Operation Fresh Start and the Urban League.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Nicholson: Reopening the county. The sector most impacted by local handling of the pandemic, besides schools, is small business. Health care directors and restaurant owners have been using rigorous infection control measures for decades. With a balanced, common sense and positive approach, our small businesses can open safely. Reopening our schools in person five days per week by 2021-22 is a priority.
Parisi: As we heal and recover from a challenging year, it’s important we continue our leadership in the areas that contribute so directly to our quality of life. Our lakes, parks and trails bring us together. Our county human services safety net is emblematic of the caring, empathetic community we are. It’s also imperative we remain committed to achieving equity.
Should the county spend more or less on the Sheriff’s Office? Explain.
Nicholson: I will work with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure officers have access to resources and training to handle the myriad calls they receive. I want to understand current programs, what officers and deputies see working well, and work with the new sheriff, district attorney and community leaders on accountability opportunities and reducing barriers to better serve neighborhoods and individual citizens in Dane County.
Parisi: My top priority for the Sheriff’s Office is continuing criminal justice reforms we started in recent years while addressing the root causes of crime in our community, like poverty and addiction. We need to provide safe, effective alternatives to incarceration and address racial disparities in criminal justice. Re-entry and mentoring programs reduce repeat offenders, making us all safer.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses…
Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
COVID-19 changed nearly everything about our world, even how we see it. Here are some of the State Journal's top images of the pandemic.