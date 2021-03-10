Candidate Q&A: Dane County Executive

Parisi: As a native of Dane County, the work I do every day reflects our community’s values. It’s the foundation for the partnerships I formed to create school-based mental health teams countywide, to clean our lakes and preserve our lands, and invest in employment and business development programs with groups like Operation Fresh Start and the Urban League.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Nicholson: Reopening the county. The sector most impacted by local handling of the pandemic, besides schools, is small business. Health care directors and restaurant owners have been using rigorous infection control measures for decades. With a balanced, common sense and positive approach, our small businesses can open safely. Reopening our schools in person five days per week by 2021-22 is a priority.

Parisi: As we heal and recover from a challenging year, it’s important we continue our leadership in the areas that contribute so directly to our quality of life. Our lakes, parks and trails bring us together. Our county human services safety net is emblematic of the caring, empathetic community we are. It’s also imperative we remain committed to achieving equity.