Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 26

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Cunningham: The PFAS in the drinking water. Stopping the construction/demolition on Truax will prevent further contamination to dangerously high levels. The county must withhold the permits for the buildings needed for the F-35s so the contaminated soil isn’t churned up, washing the PFAS already there into our lakes.

Hatcher: Access to mental health services. As a nurse I see everyday how the lack of mental health services negatively impacts our community. For a healthier, safer community, I would support and work towards providing improved services. While the county isn’t the primary source of funding, we can collaborate with the municipalities and the medical community to increase private and public funding to help to improve access to these vital services.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?