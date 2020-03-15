Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 5

Two new contenders are seeking to represent the UW-Madison campus student-dominated District 5 on the Dane County Board in the April 7 election. The term is for two years.
Elena Haasl
Age: 20
Address: 515 University Ave., Apt. 208, Madison
Family: Single
Job: Full-time student, information guide supervisor at the UW-Madison Campus and Visitor Relations Department
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Student appointee to the Associated Students of Madison’s Shared Governance Committee on Campus Climate and Diversity, student ambassador and student implementation board member for #IAmUW, chairwoman of College Democrats of Wisconsin Diversity Caucus, outreach and membership director of College Democrats of UW-Madison
Education: Expected graduation from UW-Madison in May 2022 with degree in community and environmental sociology with a certificate in gender and women’s studies
Email or Website: friendsofelenahaasl@gmail.com, www.elenahaasl.com
José Rea
Age: 26
Address: 625 N. Frances St., Apt.14, Madison
Family: Single
Job: Senior certified pharmacy technician at Walgreens Pharmacy
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice-chairman of the Dane County Equal Opportunities Commission
Education: Madison West High School; national certification as pharmacy technician
Email or Website: www.votejoserea.com, vote4rea@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Haasl: The district I am running in is unique in that it is the only district on the County Board with a majority student constituency. As the only student running in District 5, I have lived experience and know the issues affecting students because I’m immersed in them every day.
Rea: I am the only candidate for District 5 that has experienced firsthand the struggles poverty puts on a hard-working family living in Dane County. I have built relationships with other community leaders so I feel strongly I will be able to get things done for my constituents.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and would you address it?
Haasl: Prioritizing the health and well-being of the lakes and watershed is crucial in ensuring that the environment and my community is healthy. Lake Mendota takes up nearly half of District 5, so it’s important to continue to mitigate pollution to one of my community’s most valuable natural assets.
Rea: We are dealing with a mental health epidemic and I would work to have Dane County partner with local communities and UW to tackle this issue head on. We must invest in a comprehensive mental health plan that allows for anyone who needs care to receive it.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Haasl: If projects are receiving public funding, there must be affordable components to them. This can be accomplished in the way of affordable housing set-asides, density bonuses, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-incremental financing as a means of funding projects that previously could not be developed.
Rea: Being the only majority student district, I believe like many living in Dane County rising rent is a huge problem. I plan to work with student leaders, Madison City Council members, and state representatives to try and slow or freeze rising rent costs and promote housing first initiatives.