Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 5

What is the most pressing issue in your community and would you address it?

Haasl: Prioritizing the health and well-being of the lakes and watershed is crucial in ensuring that the environment and my community is healthy. Lake Mendota takes up nearly half of District 5, so it’s important to continue to mitigate pollution to one of my community’s most valuable natural assets.

Rea: We are dealing with a mental health epidemic and I would work to have Dane County partner with local communities and UW to tackle this issue head on. We must invest in a comprehensive mental health plan that allows for anyone who needs care to receive it.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Haasl: If projects are receiving public funding, there must be affordable components to them. This can be accomplished in the way of affordable housing set-asides, density bonuses, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-incremental financing as a means of funding projects that previously could not be developed.

Rea: Being the only majority student district, I believe like many living in Dane County rising rent is a huge problem. I plan to work with student leaders, Madison City Council members, and state representatives to try and slow or freeze rising rent costs and promote housing first initiatives.

