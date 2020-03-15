You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 37
0 comments
ELECTION 2020 | DANE COUNTY BOARD, DISTRICT 37

Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 37

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin State Journal (copy)

Two newcomers to the Dane County Board are vying for a seat representing District 37 covering the southeast corner of the county in the April 7 election. The term is for two years.

Kris J. Breunig

Kris Breunig

Breunig

Age: 46

Address: 104 West Ridge Circle, Cambridge

Family: Married with a son and daughter

Job: U.S. Navy, retired

Prior elected office: Cambridge Village Board trustee

Other public service: Personnel Committee chairman; Audit & Finance Committee; Joint Deerfield/Cambridge Law Enforcement Committee

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, organization and leadership, Marquette University

Email or Website: krisjames@live.com, www.breunig4Dane.com

Kate McGinnity

Kate McGinnity

McGinnity

Age: 61

Address: 310 E. North St., Cambridge

Family: Married with one son

Job: Autism specialist and owner, Educational Consulting

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: District Task Force on Facilities and Finances, 2012; Performing Arts Center Task Force, 2019-2020; Wellness Curriculum Overview (invited community member); Parent Teacher Organization membership chairwoman and wellness chairwoman; Dane County Jail programming volunteer; Fair Housing Council volunteer

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education/behavioral disabilities, UW-Madison; master’s degree in behavioral disabilities/special education, UW-Madison

Email or Website: katefordane.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?

Breunig: I retired from the U.S. Navy in 2014 after a long career serving as both an enlisted sailor and commissioned officer. In that capacity I learned temperance and empathy, but most importantly leadership. I now serve on the Cambridge Village Board. I care; so, I am compelled to continue serving our community.

McGinnity: I have over 40 years of experience collaborating with human services in Dane County, as a special educator/case manager, autism specialist and treatment foster home. I’m the only candidate who has lived in my district for decades and can best represent our unique rural needs on the County Board.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and would you address it?

Breunig: Our most pressing issue is being able to pay for steadily increasing municipal and emergency services without being able to increase the levy limit beyond our rate of growth. If we cannot raise levy limits, we need to seriously consider merging services and costs with other local municipalities.

McGinnity: The issues I hear about most in my district are the need for access to broadband and transportation. This especially hurts our low-income families and seniors. We need to explore all viable options, like expansion of Madison Metro services and broadband grants at the federal, state and local level.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Breunig: I believe any future housing developments need to be entered into with careful consideration of the needs of the potential buyers and how that aligns into the communities’ strategic plan for growth, while also keeping a critical eye towards the future with regards to sustainability.

McGinnity: We need to increase affordable housing in the rural communities of my district to continue attracting young families. Increased senior housing could free up more affordable starter homes and investment in dedicated affordable housing developments can draw young families — this also keeps our property taxes more affordable.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics