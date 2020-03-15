Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 37

What is the most pressing issue in your community and would you address it?

Breunig: Our most pressing issue is being able to pay for steadily increasing municipal and emergency services without being able to increase the levy limit beyond our rate of growth. If we cannot raise levy limits, we need to seriously consider merging services and costs with other local municipalities.

McGinnity: The issues I hear about most in my district are the need for access to broadband and transportation. This especially hurts our low-income families and seniors. We need to explore all viable options, like expansion of Madison Metro services and broadband grants at the federal, state and local level.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Breunig: I believe any future housing developments need to be entered into with careful consideration of the needs of the potential buyers and how that aligns into the communities’ strategic plan for growth, while also keeping a critical eye towards the future with regards to sustainability.

McGinnity: We need to increase affordable housing in the rural communities of my district to continue attracting young families. Increased senior housing could free up more affordable starter homes and investment in dedicated affordable housing developments can draw young families — this also keeps our property taxes more affordable.

