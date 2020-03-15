Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 37

Two newcomers to the Dane County Board are vying for a seat representing District 37 covering the southeast corner of the county in the April 7 election. The term is for two years.
Kris J. Breunig
Age: 46
Address: 104 West Ridge Circle, Cambridge
Family: Married with a son and daughter
Job: U.S. Navy, retired
Prior elected office: Cambridge Village Board trustee
Other public service: Personnel Committee chairman; Audit & Finance Committee; Joint Deerfield/Cambridge Law Enforcement Committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, organization and leadership, Marquette University
Email or Website: krisjames@live.com, www.breunig4Dane.com
Kate McGinnity
Age: 61
Address: 310 E. North St., Cambridge
Family: Married with one son
Job: Autism specialist and owner, Educational Consulting
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: District Task Force on Facilities and Finances, 2012; Performing Arts Center Task Force, 2019-2020; Wellness Curriculum Overview (invited community member); Parent Teacher Organization membership chairwoman and wellness chairwoman; Dane County Jail programming volunteer; Fair Housing Council volunteer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education/behavioral disabilities, UW-Madison; master’s degree in behavioral disabilities/special education, UW-Madison
Email or Website: katefordane.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Breunig: I retired from the U.S. Navy in 2014 after a long career serving as both an enlisted sailor and commissioned officer. In that capacity I learned temperance and empathy, but most importantly leadership. I now serve on the Cambridge Village Board. I care; so, I am compelled to continue serving our community.
McGinnity: I have over 40 years of experience collaborating with human services in Dane County, as a special educator/case manager, autism specialist and treatment foster home. I’m the only candidate who has lived in my district for decades and can best represent our unique rural needs on the County Board.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and would you address it?
Breunig: Our most pressing issue is being able to pay for steadily increasing municipal and emergency services without being able to increase the levy limit beyond our rate of growth. If we cannot raise levy limits, we need to seriously consider merging services and costs with other local municipalities.
McGinnity: The issues I hear about most in my district are the need for access to broadband and transportation. This especially hurts our low-income families and seniors. We need to explore all viable options, like expansion of Madison Metro services and broadband grants at the federal, state and local level.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Breunig: I believe any future housing developments need to be entered into with careful consideration of the needs of the potential buyers and how that aligns into the communities’ strategic plan for growth, while also keeping a critical eye towards the future with regards to sustainability.
McGinnity: We need to increase affordable housing in the rural communities of my district to continue attracting young families. Increased senior housing could free up more affordable starter homes and investment in dedicated affordable housing developments can draw young families — this also keeps our property taxes more affordable.