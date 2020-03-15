Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 25

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Madison Media Institute

Email or Website: dkieta@gmail.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?

Kiefer: I have been honored to serve on the County Board for the past eight years. Some of what I’ve worked for on County Board includes: better highway maintenance; improvements to Highway M; the recently completed upgrades to Schumacher Farm County Park; reducing algae growth in our lakes; and flood prevention.

Kieta: I think I will be a new voice for the new and expanding communities of Waunakee/District 25. We are growing and need to make sure District 25 is well represented in Dane County.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and would you address it?