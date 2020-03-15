Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 31

Bollig: The challenge of crafting responsible budgets that spend within available revenues while providing for existing services, protecting natural resources, and insuring public safety.

Kluever: I believe there is an excess of wasteful spending in the county with duplication of some services. I would like to look at auditing departments to correct the waste.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Bollig: Provide budgeted funding for community formed affordable housing. Budget funds for developer incentive grants. Create tax incentive financing districts to provide incentive for developers to participate in construction of housing that will be affordable for the general population as well as seniors. Create an affordable component when planning every complementary new public building or expansion.

Kluever: I believe the first step to affordable housing is to provide a fair living wage, this along with property tax reform may be a start.

