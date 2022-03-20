Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 37

Two candidates including an incumbent (I) are running in the April 5 election for Dane County Board's 37th District, which includes the Cambridge area. Sup. Kate McGinnity has been a leader for the board's effort to expand rural broadband and cites broadband and senior services as her top issues in the race. Her opponent, Steven Schulz, did not respond. The term is for two years.

Kate McGinnity (I)

Age: 63

Address: 310 E. North St., Cambridge

Family: Married with an adult son

Job: Former special educator in Wisconsin Public Schools; owner, Educational Consulting

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since 2020

Other public service: District Task Force on Facilities and Finances Referenda; Performing Arts Center Task Force; Wellness Curriculum Overview; Parent Teacher Organization membership chair and wellness chair; Dane County Jail programming volunteer; Fair Housing Council volunteer

Education: Master's degree in special education/behavioral disabilities, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in science, UW-Madison

Email or Website: katefordane.com

Steven Schultz

Age: No response

Address: 1027 W. Medina Road, Marshall

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Email or Website: schulzmdn@aol.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

McGinnity: We’ve faced unprecedented challenges these past two years, and I’ve been working to make a difference in the lives of District 37 residents. Too often, our rural communities have been left behind in government. I’ve been our rural voice on the County Board. I'm fighting to expand broadband access and senior services. When my colleagues tried to decrease the number of County Board seats, which would have hurt rural representation, I successfully fought back.

Schultz: No response.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

McGinnity: Access to reliable, affordable broadband is the most important issue to the people of Dane County's 37th District. The pandemic made clear the vital need for broadband for those living on the wrong side of the digital divide. I co-founded and vice-chair the first-ever Dane County Task Force on Broadband, which is partnering with Towns and Villages to obtain accurate data & other qualifications for broadband expansion in our rural communities.

Schultz: No response.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

McGinnity: I support Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's proposal to consolidate the county's jail operations, as well as to provide treatment for those experiencing mental health issues and/or drug and alcohol addiction. The jail will be smaller at 922 beds versus the current 1,013 and more humane. With 97% of our incarcerated population returning to reintegrate into our communities, the focus on rehabilitating those who run into trouble with the law and resetting their life course serves us all.