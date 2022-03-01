Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 36

The two candidates vying for the Dane County Board's 36th District include a Monona Grove School Board member highlighting his experience as a Black man and an incumbent who has been a driving force in ongoing efforts to approve a plan for a consolidated Dane County jail. The term is for two years.

Andrew McKinney

Age: 53

Address: 4574 American Way, Cottage Grove

Family: Wife and six children

Job: Employment and educational specialist

Prior elected office: Vice president of Monona Grove School Board for four years

Other public service: Junior Vice Commander Day Post 7591 for two years

Education: Master of Ed-Counseling from Concordia University Wisconsin and Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Concordia

Email or website: andrewmckinney4education@gmail.com

Melissa Ratcliff (I)

Age: 45

Address: 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove

Family: Married for 20 years with two teenage children

Job: Paralegal at Eisenberg Law Offices

Prior elected office: Dane County Board Supervisor since 2018 and Village of Cottage Grove Trustee since 2018

Other public service: Member, Friends of the Cottage Grove Library since 2018; member, the Optimist Club of Cottage Grove since 2017

Education: Certified paralegal through Madison College and Wausau East High School graduate

Email or website: www.RatcliffForDaneCounty.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Ratcliff: During my time on the Board, I have been working collaboratively with other supervisors, local officials, county and municipal staff, community groups, leaders and residents to understand the needs of our district and communities to bring forward initiatives and amenities that help our residents, communities and municipalities. I will continue to listen, learn, partner, collaborate and grow in order to advance items to help people in our district, communities and county.

McKinney: I’m a product of the failed policies that have been a burden on the minority community, especially to Black men. From being raised in poor, polluted areas and the failing school system of Gary, Indiana, to the same systemic racial injustice of Wisconsin, I’m living proof. My opponent can’t comprehend what life is as a Black man and/or minority. Now, it is time for minority voices to step up, be heard and take action. Although I’m not a politician, I am a change-maker and it is time for a change.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Ratcliff: Covid-19 remains prevalent in all of our lives. Addressing the recovery of our economy, residents, and lives back to a more normal sense following this pandemic is very important to me and our residents. The County Board should continue to work toward putting forth initiatives that address these needs including working with schools, businesses, nonprofits and other entities.

McKinney: Continue to improve on policies on ending racial disparities, equity and social-economics. Wisconsin is ranked No. 1 in racial disparities, which means that nothing has been done to address this. I’m a Black man, who has lived in racial disparities all my life and I honestly don’t see that happening and this has been proven in our current state. I’ve been fighting for racial disparities to end, but never had my voice heard, as well as other people of color.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Ratcliff: There is no debate about whether we need a new jail — we need one. It's how we go about it and what to build that is the debate. The Board needs to work together. The Board in 2018 and 2019 was able to compromise and approved the 922-bed Jail Consolidation Project after a decade’s worth of research and studies with key stakeholders’ input. Working together is the only way that a project of this magnitude and scope that will address our needs will be moved forward.

McKinney: This project needs to happen. We are in a society that is struggling financially, mentally and emotionally. We have several outstanding nonprofit organizations in our community that are addressing this issue and I believe the new jail should partner with them to fix the racial disparities in our criminal justice system that disproportionately marginalizes, arrests and incarcerates Black and brown people and give them a fair opportunity to succeed.