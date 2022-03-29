Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 34

The race for Dane County's 34th District, which includes McFarland, has 16-year incumbent (I) Patrick Miles facing challenger Herb Taylor in the April 5 election. The chair of the board's powerful finance committee, Miles has named criminal justice reform as the most pressing issue facing the county. Taylor did not submit responses. The term is for two years.

Patrick Miles (I)

Age: 54

Address: 5410 North Pass, McFarland

Family: Married with one son

Job: IS development services specialist, Wisconsin Department of Administration

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since 2006; former McFarland Village Board Trustee for six years

Other public service: Board member, Madison-Obihiro Sister Cities, Inc, for 10 years; citizen member, McFarland Finance Committee for one year; board member, Neighborhood Design Center; board member, Design Coalition Institute for nine years

Education: Bachelor's degree in English, UW-Stevens Point

Herb Taylor

Age: No response

Address: 5991 Holscher Road, McFarland

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Miles: I have been a strong advocate and leader for the people of District 34. I’ve demonstrated my ability to respectfully listen to opposing viewpoints, study the issues and make tough decisions. I stood against interests like Enbridge Pipeline to protect residents and the environment. I’ve played a leadership role in protecting our lakes and streams. In the coming term, I will build on successes like the Lower Yahara River Trail with expanded trail connections and park improvements.

Taylor: No response.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Miles: Our commitment to reforms to the justice system stands to have the greatest, long-lasting impact on the lives of many. We must develop the Community Justice Center that will house the effective Community Restorative Court and can house other alternative courts such as a drug court. Programming through the center can connect people to supportive services to build their resiliency to weather times of adversity and provide constructive life outcomes rather than entering the criminal justice system.

Taylor: No response.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Miles: The size of a consolidated facility was determined via data modeling years ago that projected a jail population capacity of 922. Projections must be updated to reflect our many investments in resources that will reduce the jail population and the impact of sustainable practices used during the pandemic. We can build a smaller facility, freeing dollars for continued reform efforts that will prevent people from entering the justice system, reduce recidivism and further reduce the jail population.

Taylor: No response.