Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 31

Two candidates are running for Dane County Board in the 31st District. The contest features longtime Sup. Jerry Bollig and former county highway worker Todd Kluever. Both cited the completion of the jail consolidation project as the most pressing issue in the race. The term is for two years.

Jerry Bollig (I)

Age: 72

Address: 570 Scott St., Oregon

Family: One adult daughter

Job: Retired Dane County accountant

Prior elected office: Dane County Supervisor, 10 years; Village of Oregon Trustee, 20 years

Other public service: Accountant, Dane County Alliant Energy Center, 36 years

Education: Oregon High School; bachelor’s degree in accounting, Madison Business College

Email or website: bollig431@yahoo.com

Todd Kluever

Age: 59

Address: 5606 W. Netherwood Road, Oregon

Family: 2 sons

Job: Retired highway worker and farmer

Prior elected office: N/A

Other public service: N/A

Education: Oregon Senior High, Southwest Vo Tech, all-around meat cutting

Email or website: todd.kluever@sbcglobal.net

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Bollig: I have spent 67 years living as a resident of District 31. I had a 36 year career as an Accountant for Dane County. That experience familiarized me with the staff and procedures of county government. I was elected to the Dane County Board in 2012 and have served as supervisor for 10 years as both member and now Chairman of the Zoning Committee. I have also served as an elected member of the Oregon Village Board for 20 years. This experience allows me to serve at a high level as supervisor

Kluever: After working for the county for over 20 years, I have personally saw the areas that need attention.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bollig: Continued funding of the excellent Dane County services and adopt an additional $24 million to complete a new modern safe Dane County Jail.

Kluever: Getting the jail built is top priority, I would push to get the funding need to get this project done.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Bollig: A modern safe jail must be constructed complete with necessary educational and training components to minimize recidivism. The debate can be resolved by adopting a resolution to approve an additional $24 million for the jail project.

Kluever: Stop the bickering and get it done things are not getting cheaper and we are currently just spinning our wheels slowing the process.