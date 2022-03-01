Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, District 28

The rural Dane County Board District 28 race has two candidates with experience in elected office vying for the seat. Challenger Bill Brosius, a Cross Plains trustee, is looking to unseat incumbent Michele Doolan, who has served on the Board since 2020. The term is for two years.

Bill Brosius

Age: 63

Address: 2158 Hillebrand Drive, Cross Plains

Family: Married with two children and two grandchildren

Job: Manager at Deliver Health Solutions

Prior elected office: Village of Cross Plains Trustee for seven years

Other public service: Boy Scout leader and trainer for 10 years

Education: Master's degree in business administration, Cardinal Stritch University; bachelor's degree in secondary education with an emphasis on Earth science, Eastern Illinois University

Email or website: www.facebook.com/friendsofbillbrosius

Michele Doolan (I)

Age: 47

Address: 3028 Springfield Road, Cross Plains

Family: Married with one adult daughter, who is expecting first daughter in May

Job: Academic adviser for Paul Mitchell the School in Madison

Prior elected office: Dane County Board supervisor since 2020

Other public service: Former gubernatorial candidate in 2018; Park Elementary PTO president and former canvasser for President Barack Obama in 2008

Education: Degree in Cosmetology from Capri College

Email or website: www.facebook.com/doolan4daneco

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Brosius: I have seven years' experience in local office. I know and worked with budgets, planning, zoning, tourism, development, parks, water, sewer, roads, etc., and was on the Library Board, Cross Plains-Berry Fire District, and am currently on the Planning Committee. I have been active in my community of Cross Plains for 25+ years. More important is I listen. I do not have an agenda other that what is best for rural Dane coming from the people themselves in rural Dane.

Doolan: I am as you see me, I'm also not hiding while running for public office. I've personally helped people who have reached out to me even when their first instinct was to be angry at me. I get it! I signed up for that, I and I am not sorry I did. I also got to work right away. I don't think there's a person who's been at the meetings that hasn't heard me fight for the rural voice. I promised to make my district heard starting with rural broadband issues. And we have action not just promises.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Brosius: There is not one answer for this question. I know what some of the issues are for the people in northwest rural Dane, because I am going out and asking people. What I have found out is what is critically important for one township, another town or village has higher priorities. No one single item is important to all the people of northwest rural Dane. My job before the election and after the election if I should win the seat is to meet with the people in the towns and villages and listen to my entire term.

Doolan: People are the most important part of what we do. Engagement with the public needs to be better. Connecting people with services and resources in every part of the county. How do we move forward and continue to take care of each other so that no one is left behind? There are few solutions to homelessness, mass incarceration, mental health, education, jobs, conservation and health care that can be solved by only responding to those things when they hit the crisis point.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Brosius: Cooperation is what will build this jail.

Doolan: We need to close the current jail. Yelling that we don't want a new building without a working plan to do that isn't good enough. Everyone knows it's dangerous. What if there's a fire? Could we live with our choice to do nothing? I can't. But I also think that the people most harmed by the current state of the criminal justice system as a whole need assurance that what we're proposing to build is a facility that allows us the flexibility within that space to reform the system as well.