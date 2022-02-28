Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 24

The race for the Dane County Board's 24th District features two candidates in their 20s who will face off in the April 5 election. Incumbent Sarah Smith has served on the Board since 2020, and names clean water, housing and public health as the top concerns for her constituents in Monona. Her opponent, newcomer to politics Clint Keaveny, has organized for responsible policing in the city and hopes to get people reinterested in civic engagement. The term is for two years.

Clint Keaveny

Age: 25

Address: 4909 Wallace Ave., Monona

Family: Unmarried, oldest of five siblings

Job: Content Strategist working with Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Organizer for No Bad Cops in Monona

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Boston College

Email or Website: clintfordane.com

Sarah Smith (I)

Age: 29

Address: 5502 Monona Pass, Monona

Family: A pet dog named Milo

Job: Director of public affairs, Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

Prior elected office: Dane County Board Supervisor since 2020; state chair, Young Democrats of Wisconsin, 2017-18

Other public service: Member of the City of Monona Sustainability Committee since 2018

Education: Master's degree in educational policy studies, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in history and history of science, medicine and technology, UW-Madison

Email or Website: SarahforCountyBoard.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Keaveny: I am proactive, persistent and bring a new approach to our most pressing needs, like combating toxic algae blooms in our lakes, making housing more affordable and ensuring that we have high-quality police officers that we can depend on. I am deeply committed to growing civic engagement in our community, and I have demonstrated the power of a community-first approach by activating hundreds of people to prevent the hire of a bad police officer in Monona.

Smith: As County Supervisor, I have been successful delivering for my community in the face of unprecedented times. I serve as the Director of Public Affairs at a state agency and have previously worked for state Senator Patty Schachtner and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. I have dedicated my career to public service and that commitment and passion have contributed to my successful first term. I have a proven record of success and consistent values that the people of District 24 can count on.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Keaveny: The most important issue is restoring hope – too many people, especially young people, feel beaten down, isolated and cynical about their future. Our County needs to make rent affordable and home ownership attainable; empower workers to organize; ensure that it’s safe to swim in the lakes all Summer long; and restore confidence that when you call 911, folks will be helped, not hurt. The Board won’t do this alone; success will depend on robust community outreach and renewed civic engagement.

Smith: Clean water, housing insecurity, and public health are the top issues brought up by my constituents. In my first term, I’ve supported efforts to keep our lakes clean like prohibiting the discharge of pollutants into our water. To prevent homelessness, I’ve collaborated on solutions to provide housing navigation services. I will continue this work in a second term and will also stand by public health experts as they make decisions to keep our community safe and help us recover from this pandemic.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Keaveny: The originally-approved, $148M jail consolidation project is based on a decade of careful study and would provide a safe, humane, and rehabilitative environment. The approved plan reduces the number of beds in the jail – which is nearly unheard of in a quickly growing community – and reflects a true commitment to healing and reducing recidivism. If the County Board cannot muster a supermajority to approve the COVID-imposed cost increase, the issue should go on the ballot.

Smith: The Jail Consolidation Project should move forward so we can close our outdated, unsafe facility. We need a new jail, and it ought to reflect a justice system of the future not one of the past. The pandemic has shown it’s possible to reduce the number of beds needed in the jail thanks to collaborative solutions and investments in prevention and diversion. We should continue to build on those solutions to reduce incarceration rather than return to the status quo with a more expensive jail.