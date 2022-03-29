Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 20

The race for the Dane County Board's 20th District has Marshall Village Trustee Scott Michalak challenging incumbent (I) Jeff Weigand, one of the Board's few conservative supervisors, in the April 5 election. Weigand's effort to challenge the county's mask mandate has prompted his opponent to say Weigand is a "party line Republican and not an independent voice" on the board. Weigand did not provide responses. The term is for two years.

Scott Michalak

Age: 54

Address: 433 Waterloo Road, Marshall

Family: Married with five children and seven grandchildren

Job: Assembler, Generac Power Systems

Prior elected office: Marshall Village Trustee for five years

Other public service: Former State Assembly candidate

Education: Associates degree in economics

Jeff Weigand (I)

Age: No response

Address: 6113 Lewellen St., Marshall

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since August 2021 special election

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Michalak: My experience in problem solving and getting things done makes me a great candidate. As a village trustee I created The Marshall Farmer’s Market. I worked with village staff to create two television commercials to increase new home building in Marshall. Before I became a new board member, Marshall was stagnant in home growth, but airing of those commercials three years ago Marshall has now built 70 new homes. I introduced consideration to replace the village hall and police buildings.

Weigand: No response.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Michalak: The mask mandate and my opponent’s position on RES 353 showing he is a party line Republican and not an independent voice. The Dane County jail consolidation project, job creation, access to rural broadband, programs for the aged and homeless, the disconnect between Madison and rural Dane County as well as fully funding our libraries and parks systems are all areas with lots of work to do.

Weigand: No response.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Michalak: Get it done once and for all. Delays have now cost an extra $24 million including many studies that have cost over $15.5 million alone. This project is about modernization and humanity. I would support the additional $24 million to complete the project and end solitary confinement jail cells once and for all.

Weigand: No response.