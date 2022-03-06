Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 14

Madison's only competitive County Board race features an incumbent (I) who graduated from Yale and a credit union branch manager who has worked with the county's prisoner re-entry program. Sup. Anthony Gray has named how the county approaches COVID-19 as his top issue in the campaign, whereas his opponent, Amanda Noles, said her top issue was addressing juvenile crime by connecting teens with government resources and charities. The term is for two years.

Anthony Gray (I)

Age: 51

Address: 7129 Countrywood Lane, Madison

Family: Married with a nine-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter

Job: Attorney and entrepreneur

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since 2020

Other public service: Downtown Madison Rotary Club and Chavez Elementary School PTO

Education: Law degree, University of Wisconsin Law SChool; master's degree, Yale University; bachelor's degree, University of Connecticut

Email or Website: www.anthonyjgray.com

Amanda Noles

Age: 39

Address: 6334 Waterford Road, Madison

Family: Married with three children ages 17, 13 and 10

Job: Branch manager at Summit Credit Union

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Two years partnering with Dane County's Department of Corrections re-entry program to create financial education and resources

Education: Liberal arts degree, Madison College

Email or Website: amandanoles4danecounty@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Gray: I think my educational, professional and political background has best prepared me to run for reelection to this office. My lifetime focus on closing the wealth and achievement gaps for black and brown families has qualified me to continue to serve my neighbors on the Dane County board.

Noles: I care deeply about and am invested in Dane County for my children and future grandchildren. I desire to leverage my leadership skills and my background in finance to make sure we invest in our community and do so with fiscal responsibility and sustainability.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Gray: In my judgement, the policy around the pandemic of COVID-19 is the most important issue in this election. My opponent is avowedly anti-mask and anti-vaccination. I believe that science and the medical professionals should guide policy makers such as myself. I pledge to allow science to guide any decisions I make in this arena.

Noles: The increase in juvenile crime in our county is disturbing. This multi-faceted issue must be addressed from several directions. Connecting local orgs/charities with government agencies and opening a juvenile halfway house to give teens the support they need to change are a few ways I see us bringing the community together to solve this issue. It may take some time, but we cannot fail to invest in some of the most vulnerable in our county, our at-risk youth.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Gray: There are 37 members of the Dane County Board. While there is broad agreement that the current facilities are inadequate, I don't see a consensus arising among the 37 on how best to proceed. My suspicion is that the question on spending for a new jail will end up as a binding referendum. This would allow the people of Dane County to decide how they would like their money spent on this issue.

Noles: There is no easy answer to this issue. I wholly understand the need to humanly house people that are incarcerated and if Sheriff Barrett feels a 922 bed facility will facilitate that goal, we must try to make it happen. However, the project coming in $24 million over budget is not an easy pill to swallow and adding to the debt the county already takes out yearly to maintain the budget isn't an option. I would like to explore other ways to accomplish the end goal with Sheriff Barrett's help.