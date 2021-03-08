Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 12

Education: No degree

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Latimer Burris: I have a depth of professional and personal experience that meets the moment we are in. I am the right person to get the job done. I am a mama, an advocate, and a uniter who will make a difference by problem solving and finding effective solutions and bringing diverse voices and backgrounds into the conversation.

Palm: I believe my years of experience in our community working with neighbors and community members to collaboratively solve local issues sets me apart. When I was appointed to the County Board, Chair Eicher said: “Larry’s experience and knowledge of the district made him the clear choice to represent District 12.”

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?