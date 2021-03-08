Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board District 12

Two candidates are vying for the Madison-area District 12 seat on the Dane County Board in the April 6 election. Larry Palm was appointed to the seat after longtime Sup. Paul Rusk died unexpectedly in mid-October. The term is for one year.
Amani Latimer Burris
Age: 51
Address: 1047 Melvin Court, Madison
Family: Married with two children
Job: Legislative aide, Wisconsin state Senate, Sen. Lena Taylor, District 4
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Publisher consultant/support, UMOJA Magazine, 24 years; election official/inspector, city of Madison, six years; team advocate, Goodman Pool/Shelley Glover Foundation, four years; Parents Board member, Christ the Solid Rock Church, three years; educator/advocate, HIV/AIDS Resource Center, three years; consultant, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, three years; outreach/coordinator, Above the Clouds, two years; outreach, Madison Black Restaurant Week, two years; consultant advocate, NAACP, two years; board member, Community Access Television, one year; volunteer advisor, Black Women’s Wellness; volunteer/consultant, Women in Focus, two cycles; consultant, Madison’s Equal Opportunity Commission, one cycle; coordinator, March for Our Lives, Washington D.C., one cycle; consultant/voter outreach, National Urban League, one cycle; outreach/voter advocate, Biden-Harris Coalition, one cycle
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Green Bay; graduate work, University of Minnesota
Email or website: www.AmaniForWisconsin.com info@AmaniForWisconsin.com Twitter & Facebook: @Amani4Wisconsin
Larry Palm (I)
Age: 47
Address: 2502 Dahle St., Madison
Family: Married
Job: Administrative assistant and registrar, Madison School District
Prior elected office: Madison City Council member, 15th District, 2005-13; Madison City Council member, 12th District, 2013-19
Other public service: Member, Capital Area Regional Planning Commission, since 2007 (executive chair since 2017); member, Madison Public Market Foundation Board, since 2019; member, Dane County Homeless Issues Committee, 2011-15; member, Olbrich Botanical Society, 2008-13; co-chair, Eken Park Neighborhood Association, 2003-05; vice president, Capitol Neighborhoods, 1996-2000; board member, AIDS Network, 2005-09 (president, 2007-08); member, Wisconsin AIDS Ride, Steering Committee, 2007-13 (chair, 2010-11); SEE Board vice president, Madison Teachers Inc., 2003-15; co-founder and co-chair, GLSEN South Central Wisconsin, 1996-2000; board member, Friends of Starkweather Creek, 2004-13 (treasurer, 2008-13). Various boards and committees while serving as a Madison City Council member.
Education: No degree
Email or website: www.larrypalm.com larry@larrypalm.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Latimer Burris: I have a depth of professional and personal experience that meets the moment we are in. I am the right person to get the job done. I am a mama, an advocate, and a uniter who will make a difference by problem solving and finding effective solutions and bringing diverse voices and backgrounds into the conversation.
Palm: I believe my years of experience in our community working with neighbors and community members to collaboratively solve local issues sets me apart. When I was appointed to the County Board, Chair Eicher said: “Larry’s experience and knowledge of the district made him the clear choice to represent District 12.”
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Latimer Burris: COVID-19 and its consequences. Reviving small businesses and families, supporting food and housing security, seeking criminal and social justice reform, and protecting our environment and general health and safety are all priorities. United in our differences, we can advocate for inclusive solutions and diversify the possibilities.
Palm: COVID-19 has seriously impacted our community, and we need to make strong investments in recovery. Our response has to include supporting our residents’ physical and mental health, our workers by increasing childcare availability and affordability, our minority-owned businesses by prioritizing grants and seed funding, and our families by supporting housing stabilization and combating food insecurity.
Should the county spend more or less on the Sheriff’s Office? Explain.
Latimer Burris: Millions of dollars are spent operating the overcrowded and unsafe jail. More can be spent addressing people’s mental and physical health needs and working to find effective alternatives to incarceration. We need to examine other social, political and institutional systems that add into the problem while keeping the public safe. This will save money and lives.
Palm: The Sheriff’s Office has a significant budget. Since there will be a new sheriff, who is a separate constitutional officer, the County Board will need to work collaboratively to implement reforms and programs that benefit our community and could impact the budget.
