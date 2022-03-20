Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board 30th District

Two candidates including an incumbent (I) are running for the Dane County Board's 30th District in the April 5 election. Sup. Patrick Downing, the longtime chair of the Town of Perry, has cited expanding health care and affordable housing as the top issue in the campaign. Downing's challenger, Jerry O'Brien, did not respond.

Patrick Downing (I)

Age: 72

Address: 256 Tyvand Road, Blanchardville

Family: Single

Job: Piano tuner/technician and luthier

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since 2006; Town of Perry chair from 1989 to 2013

Other public service: Director of Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, 2009-14; volunteer driver, Meals on Wheels, 2016-20; volunteer greeter/loader, Neighbors Helping Neighbors since 2020

Education: Bachelor's degree in sociology, UW-Whitewater

Email or Website: www.votepatdowning.com

Jerry O'Brien

Age: No response

Address: 702 Schaefer Road, Belleville

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Email or Website: roadrescuetowing91@yahoo.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Downing: My years of experience as a town chair and County Board Supervisor, along with my track record of getting results for my district are the reasons why I believe the people of the 30th District will honor me with another term as their representative. From getting our local roads repaired and restoring our lakes, to meeting the needs of our seniors, I’ll continue to be an effective leader on the County Board.

O'Brien: No response.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Downing: The most important duty we have is to provide for the health, safety and general well being of our constituents. We can best do this by expanding our efforts to provide mental health resources, senior case management services, health care education, affordable housing, and crisis response training. I’m now working on bringing improved internet service to the area.

O'Brien: No response.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Downing: We have before us a well thought out plan for jail consolidation that I support. If a compromise is needed to make it happen, the County Executive has suggested leaving a story off the proposed tower, omit a remodel the Public Safety Building, and be funded within the project’s existing budget. This could provide adequate housing as we’ve made progress in diverting people before law enforcement is called, and may allow the overdue upgrade to proceed.

O'Brien: No response.