Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, 25th District

Two candidates are vying for the 25th District seat to represent the Waunakee area on the Dane County Board in the April 5 election. Incumbent (I) Tim Kiefer will face off with challenger Carlos Umpierre, who did not respond. The term is for two years.
Tim Kiefer (I)
Age: 50
Address: 205 Kearney Way, #102, Waunakee
Family: Two brothers, one sister, two nieces and one nephew
Job: Attorney, Kiefer Law Office
Prior elected office: Dane County Board member since 2012
Other public service: Dane County assistant district attorney, 2007-11
Education: Bachelor's degree in history, UW-Madison; law degree, Harvard Law School
Email or website: www.timkiefer.com
People are also reading…
Carlos Umpierre
Age: No response
Address: 2410 Genevieve Way, Waunakee
Family: No response
Job: No response
Prior elected office: No response
Other public service: No response
Education: No response
Email or website: carlosumpierre4danecounty@yahoo.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for this office?
Kiefer: I have been honored to represent Waunakee on the county board since 2012. I have been a strong advocate for Waunakee's interests on the county board. Issues I have worked on include preventing Waunakee's Main Street from being widened to four lanes, improving highway maintenance on local county highways, and upgrading Schumacher Farm County Park. I am a small-business owner, a homeowner in the village of Waunakee, and a property tax payer.
Umpierre: No response.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Kiefer: The most important issue in this election is crime and public safety. Some say we should "defund the police." I oppose the "defund the police" philosophy, because it would mean taking sheriff's deputies off the streets and not fixing the problems with our 1950s-era jail. Law enforcement needs the resources to do its job. In the last county budget I voted for more funding for the sheriff's office. I support the proposal to renovate and consolidate our county jail.
Umpierre: No response.
How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?
Kiefer: No one is proposing to build an entirely new jail. The Public Safety Building was built in the 1990s, is in good condition, and will continue as the primary jail facility. The debate is over what to do the with the 1950s-era cellblocks in the City-County Building. I support closing the 1950s section of the jail and replacing it with an addition to the Public Safety Building. At the county board meeting on March 3, I voted yes on the jail consolidation project.
Umpierre: No response.
Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)
2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.
Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.
Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.
"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.
Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.
Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."
Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.