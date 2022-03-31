Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, 25th District

Two candidates are vying for the 25th District seat to represent the Waunakee area on the Dane County Board in the April 5 election. Incumbent (I) Tim Kiefer will face off with challenger Carlos Umpierre, who did not respond. The term is for two years.

Tim Kiefer (I)

Age: 50

Address: 205 Kearney Way, #102, Waunakee

Family: Two brothers, one sister, two nieces and one nephew

Job: Attorney, Kiefer Law Office

Prior elected office: Dane County Board member since 2012

Other public service: Dane County assistant district attorney, 2007-11

Education: Bachelor's degree in history, UW-Madison; law degree, Harvard Law School

Email or website: www.timkiefer.com

Carlos Umpierre

Age: No response

Address: 2410 Genevieve Way, Waunakee

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Email or website: carlosumpierre4danecounty@yahoo.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Kiefer: I have been honored to represent Waunakee on the county board since 2012. I have been a strong advocate for Waunakee's interests on the county board. Issues I have worked on include preventing Waunakee's Main Street from being widened to four lanes, improving highway maintenance on local county highways, and upgrading Schumacher Farm County Park. I am a small-business owner, a homeowner in the village of Waunakee, and a property tax payer.

Umpierre: No response.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Kiefer: The most important issue in this election is crime and public safety. Some say we should "defund the police." I oppose the "defund the police" philosophy, because it would mean taking sheriff's deputies off the streets and not fixing the problems with our 1950s-era jail. Law enforcement needs the resources to do its job. In the last county budget I voted for more funding for the sheriff's office. I support the proposal to renovate and consolidate our county jail.

Umpierre: No response.

How should the county resolve the debate over building a new jail?

Kiefer: No one is proposing to build an entirely new jail. The Public Safety Building was built in the 1990s, is in good condition, and will continue as the primary jail facility. The debate is over what to do the with the 1950s-era cellblocks in the City-County Building. I support closing the 1950s section of the jail and replacing it with an addition to the Public Safety Building. At the county board meeting on March 3, I voted yes on the jail consolidation project.

Umpierre: No response.