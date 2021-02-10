Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, 12th District

Obieze: One of the reasons I decided to run for the people’s office is seeing how much my neighbors and local businesses are negatively impacted by the pandemic. We are tired of waiting for Congress to do their job. None of them have lost their job or personally been impacted by this pandemic. I believe Dane County can do a lot more in assisting our community members and local businesses.

Palm: COVID-19 has seriously impacted our community, and we need to make strong investments in recovery. Our response has to include supporting our residents’ physical and mental health, our workers by increasing childcare availability and affordability, our minority owned businesses by prioritizing grants and seed funding, and our families by supporting housing stabilization and combating food insecurity.

Are you supportive of the $148 million project to consolidate the county’s three jail facilities? Why?

Latimer Burris: Not being privy to the full facts and background, it's premature to give a flat yes or no. However, as supervisor, expect that I would seek to consider what the diversity of people in the community think after I have taken the time to communicate what I learned, the data, history, alternatives; what's missing and the various short/long-term impact.