Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, 12th District

Three candidates are vying for the Madison-area 12th District seat on the Dane County Board in the Feb. 16 primary election. Larry Palm was appointed to the seat after longtime Sup. Paul Rusk died unexpectedly in mid-October. The two candidates with the most votes will compete in the general election April 6. The term will be for one year.
Amani Latimer Burris
Age: 51
Address: 1047 Melvin Court, Madison
Family: Married with two children
Job: Legislative aide, Wisconsin State Senate, Sen. Lena Taylor, District 4
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Publisher consultant/support, UMOJA Magazine, 24 years; election official/inspector, city of Madison, six years; team advocate, Goodman Pool/Shelley Glover Foundation, four years; Parents Board member, Christ the Solid Rock Church, three years; educator/advocate, HIV/AIDS Resource Center, three years; consultant, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, three years; outreach/coordinator, Above the Clouds, two years; outreach, Madison Black Restaurant Week, two years; consultant advocate, NAACP, two years; board member, Community Access Television, one year; volunteer advisor, Black Women's Wellness; volunteer/consultant, Women in Focus, two cycles; consultant, Madison's Equal Opportunity Commission, one cycle; coordinator, March for Our Lives, Washington D.C., one cycle; consultant/voter outreach, National Urban League, one cycle; outreach/voter advocate, Biden-Harris Coalition, one cycle
Education: Bachelor's degree in communications, UW-Green Bay; graduate work, University Of Minnesota
Email or Website: www.AmaniForWisconsin.com info@AmaniForWisconsin.com Twitter & Facebook: @Amani4Wisconsin
Goodwill Chekwube Obieze
Age: 26
Address: 2006 Elka Lane, Madison
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Human resources, state of Wisconsin
Prior elected office: Student senator, Madison Area Technical College, 2013-15; vice president, UW-Oshkosh student government, 2018
Other public service: Youth vice president, Living Spring Church Madison, since 2020; general secretary, Union of Nigerians in Madison Area, 2014-17
Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, UW-Oshkosh
Email or Website: chekwubeobieze@yahoo.com; goodwill4countyboard.com
Larry Palm (I)
Age: 47
Address: 2502 Dahle St., Madison
Family: Married
Job: Administrative assistant and registrar, Madison School District
Prior elected office: Madison City Council member, 15th District, 2005-13; Madison City Council member, 12th District, 2013-19
Other public service: Member, Capital Area Regional Planning Commission, since 2007 (executive chair since 2017); member, Madison Public Market Foundation Board, since 2019; member, Dane County Homeless Issues Committee, 2011-15; member, Olbrich Botanical Society, 2008-13; co-chair, Eken Park Neighborhood Association, 2003-05; vice president, Capitol Neighborhoods, 1996-2000; board member, AIDS Network, 2005-09 (president, 2007-08); member, Wisconsin AIDS Ride, Steering Committee, 2007-13 (chair, 2010-11); SEE Board vice president, Madison Teachers Inc., 2003-15; co-founder and co-chair, GLSEN South Central Wisconsin, 1996-2000; board member, Friends of Starkweather Creek, 2004-13 (treasurer, 2008-13). Various boards and committees while serving as a Madison City Council member.
Education: No degree
Email or Website: www.larrypalm.com larry@larrypalm.com
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Latimer Burris: I'm a Mama; An Advocate; A Uniter. I'm ready to get to work; to bring people together to navigate our challenges. I bring a diversity and depth of experience in and around the issues we currently face and that post-COVID-19 will shape and define the very future of our shared community. I'm ready to listen, hear and serve.
Obieze: I am a Black man who migrated to the U.S from Nigeria over 10 years ago, who has lived in a low-income housing in Madison Northside for over many years and grew up with a single parent. I grew up here in Madison, from going to River Food Pantry to getting a college degree. I am a progressive candidate.
Palm: I believe my years of experience in our community working with neighbors and community members to collaboratively solve local issues sets me apart. When I was appointed to the County Board, Chair Eicher said: "Larry’s experience and knowledge of the district made him the clear choice to represent District 12."
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Latimer Burris: All things that are affecting all of us and crushing many folks trying to survive this COVID-19 era. Working inclusively, in diversity, there's the possibility to resolve that which affects all of us; in all environments. My want for this goes beyond self, past evaluation, through activism and into advocation for resolutions to that which is deeply impacting your life.
Obieze: One of the reasons I decided to run for the people’s office is seeing how much my neighbors and local businesses are negatively impacted by the pandemic. We are tired of waiting for Congress to do their job. None of them have lost their job or personally been impacted by this pandemic. I believe Dane County can do a lot more in assisting our community members and local businesses.
Palm: COVID-19 has seriously impacted our community, and we need to make strong investments in recovery. Our response has to include supporting our residents’ physical and mental health, our workers by increasing childcare availability and affordability, our minority owned businesses by prioritizing grants and seed funding, and our families by supporting housing stabilization and combating food insecurity.
Are you supportive of the $148 million project to consolidate the county’s three jail facilities? Why?
Latimer Burris: Not being privy to the full facts and background, it's premature to give a flat yes or no. However, as supervisor, expect that I would seek to consider what the diversity of people in the community think after I have taken the time to communicate what I learned, the data, history, alternatives; what's missing and the various short/long-term impact.
Obieze: I do not support the expansion of the jail and the millions allocated to it. We need to use that funding in mental health, schools, and begin treating mental health as a health crisis and not a public safety crisis. I hope we can allocate that money to those affected by the pandemic, our local businesses and prioritizing vacant public property for housing the homeless.
Palm: I support a smaller, modern consolidated jail that eliminates solitary confinement and provides essential medical space. The jail currently is dangerous for its residents and staff. We still need to reduce our jail population through extensive comprehensive criminal justice reform including developing a triage and restoration center, a community justice center, and more alternatives to incarceration.
