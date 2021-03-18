Candidate Q&A: Cross Plains Village Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are competing for three seats on the Cross Plains Village Board of Trustees in the April 6 election. The terms are for two years.
Doug Brunner
Age: 50
Family: Married with two children
Job: Regional sales manager at Custom Window Treatments
Prior elected office: Village of Cross Plains trustee, 2009-2013
Other public service: Youth basketball coach since 1993, past president and current member of Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, CP Riders Snowmobile Club, Badger ATV-UTV Club, chairperson for Spite Rett Events
Education: Bachelor's degree in business, Upper Iowa University
Deborah Cutler
Age: 48
Family: Married with adult daughters
Job: Offender records associate at the Department of Corrections
Prior elected office: None
Prior public service: Volunteering when time allowed
Education: Master's degree in library and information science
Website and email: facebook.com/deb.cutler.cp and deb.cutlercp@gmail.com
Andy Hartman
Age: 39
Family: Married with two children
Job: Social studies teacher at Middleton High School
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Over 10 years service in public education, Middleton Boys Cross Assistant Country Coach since 2014; program director, Link Crew Freshman Transition, 2012-2019; High School Visioning Team for design based on district school financing referendum, Member of the School Community Partnership Team for MCPASD to address issues of systemic racism since 2019
Education: Bachelor's degree in political science, University of Iowa; master's degree in secondary education, Edgewood College
Judy Ketelboeter (I)
Age: 57
Family: Four children
Job: Monona Bank
Prior elected office: Village trustee for 12 years
Education: Banking classes
Q&A
Why should voters elect you over your opponents?
Brunner: My talents and experiences and my vested interests in our community. I have a unique ability to organize events and will propose an annual village meeting and night out. A brief update on various departments given by staff and board members followed by live music. We need more involvement in a fun way and receive input without stress and conflict.
Cutler: In 2002, I moved with my daughters to Cross Plains. I was looking for a safe and supportive community in which to raise my children. As they grew, so has the community. Now that they have grown, I have the time and experience to give back to the community of Cross Plains in every way I can.
Hartman: Collaborative and creative solutions to Village Board. I shall work hard to seek resident input while respecting the committee process in the decisions I make as trustee. We are better together and fighting for the collective good is always at the core of who I am. As an educator, I have developed an expansive war chest of creative problem-solving skills, as well.
Ketelboeter: I am born and raised in this village and I have the community’s best interest in my heart. I have been on the village board for 12 years and involved in several other community organizations which give me expansive knowledge and longtime history of the village and a well-educated understanding of our needs.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Brunner: We need to plan our recovery from COVID and strategically improve our economic development work. Cross Plains is an amazing community and I want to help more people and consumers discover it. A strong business community leads to success and many local recreational options. As a past chamber president, I understand the challenge and will help our work evolve.
Cutler: Property taxes in Cross Plains have quadrupled during the last 20 years. 34% of the budget is for debt service. With continued expansion, the village needs to balance the costs of growth with debt. Developers must pay their share for infrastructure and not be given TIFs. As debt is paid off, I hope to see a drastic reduction in taxes.
Hartman: Bridging the divide and reaching collaborative solutions to our challenges. The impact of recent political events has touched our community like every other. Whether we are discussing village debt, future development, ATVs, a new swimming pool, or dog poop — trustees need to set personal and political allegiances aside to do what is best on behalf of the people in our community.
Ketelboeter: Bringing in new business and keeping the business we have. I support the idea of changing the Village Administrator position to an economic development role. I’m on the Cross Plains Chamber Of Commerce Board and we have conducted surveys that can help us determine what kind of business people want and will support in Cross Plains. As for keeping the businesses we have its important to promote shopping local and advertise what we have to offer.
How do you balance new development with sustainability?
Brunner: This is a challenge but having the Village Board and Plan Commission stay true to the master plan and the zoning codes is a tangible starting point. We cannot be everything to every developer. We have diverse and beautiful natural resources in Cross Plains. We need to preserve them and include viable flood mitigation measures in all development plans.
Cutler: By focusing on the uniqueness and character of Cross Plains. Protecting the Black Earth Creek and other natural wonders is the highest priority. Each new development should focus on sustainable energy sources with numerous green spaces. Development does not need to be completed so rapidly that it damages the beautiful valley we share.
Hartman: Sustainability should stand at the front of every development decision or we risk losing what makes Cross Plains a desirable community. Well designed growth should use the most ecologically advanced techniques available. Aesthetically, development should be done with nature in mind to balance community growth and the economic benefits that come with that growth while preserving our environmental heritage and trust.