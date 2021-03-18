Candidate Q&A: Cross Plains Village Board

Ketelboeter: Bringing in new business and keeping the business we have. I support the idea of changing the Village Administrator position to an economic development role. I’m on the Cross Plains Chamber Of Commerce Board and we have conducted surveys that can help us determine what kind of business people want and will support in Cross Plains. As for keeping the businesses we have its important to promote shopping local and advertise what we have to offer.

How do you balance new development with sustainability?

Brunner: This is a challenge but having the Village Board and Plan Commission stay true to the master plan and the zoning codes is a tangible starting point. We cannot be everything to every developer. We have diverse and beautiful natural resources in Cross Plains. We need to preserve them and include viable flood mitigation measures in all development plans.

Cutler: By focusing on the uniqueness and character of Cross Plains. Protecting the Black Earth Creek and other natural wonders is the highest priority. Each new development should focus on sustainable energy sources with numerous green spaces. Development does not need to be completed so rapidly that it damages the beautiful valley we share.