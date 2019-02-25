Six candidates, including three incumbents, are competing for three seats on the Cottage Grove Village Board in the April 2 election. Each seat, elected at-large, carries a two-year term. An (I) is for incumbent.
James (Jim) Elmore (I)
Age: 54
Address: 31 Heather Drive, Cottage Grove
Family: Married with two children
Job: Sales representative for Pitney Bowes
Prior elected office: Village of Cottage Grove trustee, two years
Other public service: President, Cottage Grove Lions Club, 2018-2019
Education: Bachelor's degree in business management, UW-Parkside
Email address: jelmore@village.cottage-grove.wi.gov
Alex Jushchyshyn
Age: 45
Address: 501 Killian Trail, Cottage Grove
Family: Single
Job: Facility manager
Prior elected office: Village trustee, two years
Other public service: Various village committees
Education: Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Drexel University
Website or email address: None
Jeffrey Lennberg (I)
Age: 50
Address: 105 Ulster Court, Cottage Grove
Family: Married with three children
Job: Project estimator, Genesis Painting
Prior elected office: Appointed to the village board in November 2017
Other public service: Vice-chairman of the Community Development Authority in Cottage Grove; committee member, Peer Court in Cottage Grove; committee member, Joint Fire Department Committee in Cottage Grove; member, Cottage Grove Optimist Club
Education: Bachelor's degree in history, UW-Madison; specialty degree in education, Edgewood College
Website: jefflennberg.com
Heidi Murphy
Age: 34
Address: 3002 Pheasant Run, Cottage Grove
Family: Married
Job: Office assistant at University Book Store, Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Citizen member of Friends of Bakken Park and Ordinance Committee
Education: Bachelor's degree in geography, UW-Madison; Capstone Certificate in geographic information systems, UW-Madison
Website: www.heidiforcottagegrove.com
Jon Russell (I)
Age: 47
Address: 311 Southing Grange, Cottage Grove
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Army on July 1, 2016; president and co-founder, Patriot Efficiency LLC
Prior elected office: Appointed to village board, January 2018
Other public service: More than 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, including 23 years of active duty and two overseas tours. Lifetime member and past commander, VFW Post 7591; member, American Legion Post 248. Currently serve as a trustee representative and chairman on Joint Fire, Deer Grove EMS, Utility Commission, Natvig Landfill Committee, Ordinance Review Committee and Joint Review. Past service on two Monona Grove School District subcommittees from 2017-2018. Member, Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, elected to board of directors in January 2019. Substitute school crossing guard
Education: Bachelor's degree in public policy administration, UW-Whitewater; master's degree in leadership studies, focused on public and nonprofit sectors, Marshall University
Email address: jonrussell1989@gmail.com
Sarah Valencia
Age: 36
Address: 213 Weald Bridge Road, Cottage Grove
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Director of population health, UnityPoint Health Meriter; associate lecturer, UW-Madison School of Social Work
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board vice president, NewBridge Senior Coalitions; vice-chairwoman since 2015, Personnel Committee for the United Methodist Church Wisconsin Conference; co-executive, United Way-UnityPoint Health Meriter 2018 Campaign; treasurer, 2016-2017, Monona Grove School District Volleyball Booster Club; secretary of the administrative council, 2010-2012, Monona United Methodist Church; board member, 2008-2010, Rodney Scheel House; U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, Honduras, 2003-2005
Education: Bachelor's degree in social work, Carroll University; master's degree in social work, UW-Madison
Website: www.valenciaforcgtrustee.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Elmore: I have the experience and good judgment to help guide the village to make good decisions.
Jushchyshyn: This is not really a fair question to ask if I’m better than someone else. I can’t say that I am. I do have perspectives that make me a qualified candidate for trustee of Cottage Grove. I’m an engineer with leadership skills that can see the big picture, for practical solutions to village issues.
Lennberg: I have a focus on smart growth and not just sustaining the status quo. I have helped run a very successful business in Dane County for 23 years, have sat on committees that oversaw growth and have sat on the village of Cottage Grove board for 1.5 years. Having trustee experience on the board is important because an ever-changing board can only slow growth and things can become stagnant.
Murphy: My education in geography and planning paired with my career experience with the U.S. Census Bureau will bring another viewpoint to the village board. I am ready to both provide my perspective while listening to subject experts, other opinions, and information.
Russell: Experience. I have lived in the village for 21 years and have been involved in decisions for the past 16 years. I have the educational experience, extensive involvement in public service, and have established relationships in the Cottage Grove business and residential communities that allow me to make informed decisions. I have the necessary time to devote to the job.
Valencia: My leadership roles in the healthcare and social work fields have prepared me to be an effective and open-minded village trustee. I have focused my career on serving my community through direct practice, policy development and teaching in higher education. I am dedicated to making positive change to improve the well-being of individuals as well as the community.
What is the top issue facing the village and how would you address it?
Elmore: Reducing property taxes while maintaining quality services.
Jushchyshyn: The village has always struggled with proper growth mix between residential and commercial opportunities. The market has been showing residential growth as the community chooses to commute to their work. Cottage Grove needs to be open and friendly to the commercial interests in our borders. Encouraging early community meetings is important, to gain needed project support.
Lennberg: The village of Cottage Grove is growing, which creates the need for diverse workforce housing and great neighborhoods. It is time to stop outside influence from other municipalities in order to get new development passed. Village board trustees must focus on the needs of the village of Cottage Grove residents in order to level off the tax levy. This means bringing new business and focusing on the development of affordable neighborhoods.
Murphy: The future growth of Cottage Grove is my top priority. I will work to lay the framework for a vibrant community that includes both commercial and residential growth while maintaining a connection with nature and excellent safety and security. I will work to expand opportunities in Cottage Grove so everyone can find their place to live, work, shop and play.
Russell: Housing. During the economic upturn since the last recession, the village has issued far less residential building permits than like-sized neighboring communities. I would work with trustees, staff and developers to increase residential growth, to include affordable and senior living, which will in turn support the local businesses that currently exist, and businesses interested in moving into our village.
Valencia: The village of Cottage Grove needs community amenities and services that reflect our neighbors’ values and priorities. I want to develop more spaces for families and neighbors to play and socialize together in the village of Cottage Grove, through shopping at small businesses, playing in local parks and providing quality recreation.
What’s one new way the village could keep property taxes in check?
Elmore: We have some exciting opportunities to offset residential property tax with large development projects adjacent to the I-94 exit.
Jushchyshyn: The village has historically held tax rates under the max allowed by law. There is some debt to keep in check. We can look to what shared services can be leveraged to help spread the costs among all groups that benefit. The village also needs to ensure proper marketing of our available business locations.
Lennberg: The issue isn't just property taxes, which too many on the board want to focus solely on. If the village is serious about keeping property taxes in check, they will support business growth, along with the development of new mixed housing neighborhoods. This will ease the levy burden the village of Cottage Grove currently faces.
Murphy: As Cottage Grove grows, I will examine land use and development policies so the infrastructure and maintenance costs of development are funded by those properties.
Russell: Review and oversight. The financial plan developed by previous village boards, along with staff, our financial planning consultant and accountants, provides the framework to allow the village to create TIF districts, fulfill several parks and recreation initiatives planned, roadwork maintenance, and support our public safety programs. Communication with the school district, which currently accounts for 56 percent of our taxes.
Valencia: The village of Cottage Grove could expand its tax base with more residential homes and businesses. Without sustainable growth to support local businesses and residents, our current residents will continue to experience increasing property taxes without any service or amenity improvements.