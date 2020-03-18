Candidate Q&A: Cottage Grove municipal judge

Hepfinger: As far as municipal court is concerned, I would say the most pressing issue is that the village maintain and continue with the efficient, ethical judicial administration it has enjoyed for the last 16 years, and that it not switch to someone who has no real qualifications for the position of municipal judge either by training or experience.

Russell: Recidivism of youth offenses. As mentioned above, I will use youth peer court to provide youth with a second chance as appropriate and demand parental or guardian involvement. If problems persist, both the youth and parents will face the consequences as allowed by the state’s fines and forfeiture schedule.

How can the court help address racial disparities in criminal justice?

Hepfinger: In municipal court, the best way to avoid racial or any other disparities in dispensing justice is to handle like tickets in a consistent manner, as I have done for the last 16 years.

Russell: As a judge, one should be impartial and apolitical, so the answer to this question lies with lawmakers. If I see trends involving a certain race, I will recommend a discussion take place at the village’s law enforcement committee and police commission, with a remedy brought to the Village Board.

