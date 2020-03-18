Candidate Q&A: Cottage Grove municipal judge

Two candidates are vying to be elected municipal judge in the village of Cottage Grove in the April 7 election. The term is for four years. (I) is for incumbent.
Mark Hepfinger (I)
Age: 64
Address: 208 Windham Hill, Cottage Grove
Family: Two children
Job: Attorney for the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance
Prior elected office: Municipal judge for the village of Cottage Grove for the past 16 years
Other public service: Member of Cottage Grove’s Peer Court Committee
Education: Law degree, UW-Madison
Email: mhepfinger@charter.net
Jon Russell
Age: 48
Address: 311 Southing Grange, Cottage Grove
Family: Married with one child
Job: Retired as lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army, president and co-founder of Patriot Efficiency LLC
Prior elected office: Village trustee, 2018-present
Other public service: Wisconsin Army National Guard; commander, American Legion Post 248; citizen member, various village committees and commissions; election poll worker; school crossing guard
Education: Master’s degree in leadership studies, Marshall University
Email: jonrussell1989@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Hepfinger: I have provided fair, efficient judicial administration as municipal judge for the village of Cottage Grove for 16 years now and will, if re-elected, continue to do so. I also have 37 years of experience as an attorney, whereas my opponent is not an attorney at all and has no legal or judicial experience whatsoever of which I am aware.
Russell: I will focus my efforts on public safety, consistency in final dispositions, transparency with the public, and support to the restorative justice program focused on youth. Youth peer court will involve parental or guardian participation to ensure adults are part of the process of youth learning.
What is the most pressing issue in the community you can help address? How would you do that?
Hepfinger: As far as municipal court is concerned, I would say the most pressing issue is that the village maintain and continue with the efficient, ethical judicial administration it has enjoyed for the last 16 years, and that it not switch to someone who has no real qualifications for the position of municipal judge either by training or experience.
Russell: Recidivism of youth offenses. As mentioned above, I will use youth peer court to provide youth with a second chance as appropriate and demand parental or guardian involvement. If problems persist, both the youth and parents will face the consequences as allowed by the state’s fines and forfeiture schedule.
How can the court help address racial disparities in criminal justice?
Hepfinger: In municipal court, the best way to avoid racial or any other disparities in dispensing justice is to handle like tickets in a consistent manner, as I have done for the last 16 years.
Russell: As a judge, one should be impartial and apolitical, so the answer to this question lies with lawmakers. If I see trends involving a certain race, I will recommend a discussion take place at the village’s law enforcement committee and police commission, with a remedy brought to the Village Board.
