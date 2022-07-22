Candidate Q&A: Congressional District 3 Democratic primary

Four Democrats are vying in the Aug. 9 primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a toss-up district that covers the western and parts of central Wisconsin. The winner will face Republican Derrick Van Orden in the Nov. 8 election. The term is for two years.

Rebecca Cooke

Age: 34

Address: 1534 50th St., Eau Claire

Family: Single

Job: Small business owner of Red’s Mercantile and founder of nonprofit Red Letter Grant

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member and secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., 2019-21

Education: Bachelor's degree in marketing and public relations, University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota

Deb McGrath

Age: 61

Address: E5446 770th Ave., Menomonie

Family: Married with three children, one step-daughter, two grandchildren

Job: Former U.S. Army Captain, retired CIA officer, mother

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Voting Assistance Officer, U.S. Army Installations and U.S. Embassies, Interims, 1988-2008; volunteer in various humanitarian operations during world-wide assignments; League of Women Voters since 2018

Education: Master’s degree in strategic studies, U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania; master’s degree in public administration, University of Kansas; bachelor’s degree in American government, University of Virginia; certificate in executive leadership, University of Notre Dame; certificate in theology, Princeton University; currently pursuing a certificate in organizational development from Harvard University

Mark Neumann

Age: 68

Address: 4500 Stone Bridge Road, La Crosse

Family: Married with two adult children and one in high school

Job: La Crosse Common Council member,

Prior elected office: La Crosse Common Council since 2021

Other public service: Member of La Crosse County Democratic Party, Our Wisconsin Revolution, Citizen Action Wisconsin, Physicians for a National Health Program. Member of the Franciscan Order from 1976 to 1996, serving for six years as a foreign medical doctor in Zaire, Africa.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota; medical degree from University of St. Louis Medical School; pediatric residency at University of Chicago; Pediatric Critical Care Fellowship at UW-Madison

Brad Pfaff

Age: 54

Address: 2122 Krause Road, Onalaska

Family: Married with two children

Job: Wisconsin State Senator

Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Senate since 2020

Other public service: State executive director and national deputy administrator for Wisconsin Farm Service Agency (USDA); Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture

Education: Master’s degree in public administration, George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia; bachelor's degree of science, UW-Green Bay

Email or website: bradpfaff.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Cooke: I was raised on a dairy farm in Eau Claire by my parents, who came from a long line of farmers, veterans and union members. After working through college, I opened a small business in Eau Claire and founded a nonprofit to invest in small, women-owned businesses. I was honored when Gov. Evers recognized my work with an appointment to the state commerce board. I’m running for Congress because I understand the squeeze folks are feeling from healthcare to housing to the cost of everyday goods like gas and groceries, and know we can do better.

McGrath: I was born and raised in Menomonie and am a former Army captain, CIA officer and mother of three. My father, the late Congressman Al Baldus, grew up on a farm and taught me the value of hard work. My drive to serve our country led me to become an Army officer after college, and I went on to serve over two decades in the Army and CIA. I have been recognized for my ability to work effectively with people from diverse backgrounds, listen to their concerns and solve problems. As a wife and mother, I understand the challenges that families are facing.

Neumann: I am free from seeking a new career after having completed 35 years of successful service as a pediatrician. I don’t need to become a career politician at this point in my life, and I am free to serve in ways that may not always be the most politically expedient. I am free from political party entrapment, willing to be called the “non-establishment” candidate as I try to promote progressive public policy. I am free from expectations owed to money-powered special interests having made no deals for political campaign funding. I have personal maturity from years of life experience as a doctor and Franciscan brother.

Pfaff: I was raised on a dairy farm in northern La Crosse County, went to work for U.S. Sen. Kohl and Congressman Kind on rural and agriculture issues, and then to the Obama Administration in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I went on to serve as Gov. Evers’ Secretary of Agriculture and when Republicans in Madison voted me down, I won a seat in the State Senate. There’s nobody in this race, on either side of the aisle, that knows this district like I do and that has been fighting for it and its people like I have.

What unique experience do you bring to the job that sets you apart?

Cooke: I am the only working class candidate in the race. I’m in this fight to be a tireless advocate for working people. As a small business owner, I have to stick to a budget and I believe that legislators need to work to solve our country’s greatest challenges without plummeting us into further debt for our children and grandchildren to inherit — it takes creativity and nuance, much of what I’ve garnered as a scrappy entrepreneur.

McGrath: Throughout my career in the Army and CIA, I put country over politics, and worked side by side with people from all walks of life to achieve mission accomplishment. I learned to build consensus in high stakes situations, and was recognized with the CIA’s Career Commendation medal for leadership and courage. I have managed large federal budgets, I understand the interagency process, and I’m a daughter of a farming family that is resilient and hard-working.

Neumann: Having served as a pediatrician over a 35-year career I met and responded to the needs of people and families of all cultures, creeds, race, political affiliation and gender identity. I was available and open to care for all my patients and their families with no reservation or prejudice related to identity or culture. I intend to bring this same kind of availability to others into my service as a legislator.

Pfaff: I am very familiar with the agriculture policy that impacts our district and state more than any place in the country. I can relate to farmers and rural residents, because my family has been farming here since the 1800s. I know the struggles because as Secretary of Agriculture I stood in farms and sat at kitchen tables and heard their struggles and their hardships. Nobody in this race can say that.

What is the single most important issue for the 3rd District?

Cooke: Access to quality, affordable healthcare is a top issue of concern for people in every corner of the district. I firmly believe that healthcare is a human right, and I would start by unabashedly protecting women's health; expanding Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing; addressing antitrust issues in the healthcare system that put the power in a few major corporations; taking on prescription drug companies, ensuring seniors can get the drugs they need at prices negotiated through Medicare; annually lowering the age that seniors can start receiving Medicare benefits, expanding the number of Americans covered each year; making decisions based on scientific evidence rather than politics.

McGrath: We need a path for immediate economic recovery. We must hold corporations accountable for their windfall profits, address issues in our supply chains, and support clean energy investments that create economic growth. I’ll stand up to big Pharma and the politicians they bought off. I will support Medicare negotiating lower drug prices to bring down costs for Wisconsinites. We must strengthen our supply chains to help farmers get their products to market. I will protect our planet and support renewable energy policies that create good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites.

Neumann: The mistrust and misunderstanding that is presumed to exist between folks identifying as urban versus those identifying as rural. When neighbors promote fear toward one another, we become unable to govern ourselves as a democratic society open to the common good for everybody. We close off to one another and seek authoritarian leadership in place of the freedom of democracy that allows us to be a people capable of governing ourselves. Good governance of the people, by the people and for the people requires that we break through barriers of distrust and fear.

Pfaff: It's making sure that the people here in rural Wisconsin don't get overlooked and left behind. They need somebody who knows them, their stories and their struggles, and who will take those lived experiences and fight for them in Washington. I believe I'm uniquely qualified to do that.