Two newcomers and an incumbent are vying for two seats on the Columbus School Board in the April 2 election. The terms are for three years. (I) indicates incumbent.
David Fischer
Age: 44
Address: 1696 Esker Trail
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Director of student services, Poynette School District
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Coaching youth and high school soccer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, UW-Stevens Point; master’s degree in education, UW-Eau Claire
Keith Loppnow
Age: 47
Address: N3164 River Road
Family: Married with two children
Job: Information technology manager
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Noble grand, Odd Fellows; treasurer trustee, St. Jerome Church; program coordinator, Blessings in a Backpack; grade school basketball coach; treasurer, local Cub Scout troop.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics, UW-Stout
Website: facebook.com/LoppnowForSchoolBoard
Mike O’Brien (I)
Age: 70
Address: 241 Chapin St.
Family: Widowed with three children
Job: Retired Columbus schools worker
Prior elected office: Vice-president of Columbus School Board
Other public service: None provided
Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education, UW-Oshkosh; master’s degree in educational administration, UW-Madison
Website or email: None provided
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Fischer: I have worked in education for over 25 years as a paraprofessional, coach, school psychologist and director of student services. I will use my knowledge and experience to work with board members, teachers, parents and community members to address student needs with a special focus on issues such as student mental health, special education and literacy.
Loppnow: I’m a good listener and can relate to a variety of people. I grew up on a dairy farm, so I’m no stranger to hard work. I worked my way through college and have worked in the IT industry since then. I’m married to an engineer who works in manufacturing, so I feel I have a good balance of perspectives.
O’Brien: Have served on the Columbus School Board for approximately last four years now. Retired teacher, coach and administrator for Columbus School District.
What’s one new way the school district could keep property taxes in check?
Fischer: While it is important to be a good steward of the district’s resources, I believe one of the greatest challenges facing public education is lack of revenue. I will be a champion of adequately funding our schools. It is time to roll back the voucher program that is funneling money to private schools and return the money to local public schools.
Loppnow: I think our school district has done a good job of keeping property taxes in check. Our buildings are aging, and necessary improvements have been made. My focus is more on preparing for what our students need now and moving forward. That may include a new school, and I’m confident we can find a reasonable balance concerning property taxes.
O’Brien: Restore education funding in the state budget.
How would you help raise student achievement?
Fischer: I will work collaboratively with stakeholders to analyze problems and develop solutions. As a board member, it is important to ensure that our educators have the resources needed to address the achievement gap. We need to restore the dignity of the teacher profession and retain quality educators. In turn, they will promote learning and achievement in our students.
Loppnow: I believe I’ve already started helping raise student achievement by helping get Blessings in a Backpack going in Columbus. This sends food home with students who ask for it on weekends, helping them keep focus on studies and not on basic necessities like when they may eat next. Promoting students to focus on their strengths will also raise their collective achievement.
O’Brien: Identify the needs of each student and provide support for each student’s needs.