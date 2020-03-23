Candidate Q&A: Columbus School Board

Trask: Because of my three young children, I have an 18-year district outlook. Being a professional analyst, I spend most days digging through data to form data-driven solutions. And I’ve spent much of the last year becoming knowledgeable of board policies and becoming active with the School Board.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Damm: Our school facilities limit us in how we serve the needs of our students and staff, and how we can develop and expand some curricular areas. The results of our April 7 referendum will determine what our next steps are in managing our facilities.

Heiman: Currently my focus is on facilities upgrades. There is an important referendum on the ballot that solves a lot of facilities issues with our schools. It offers improved educational opportunities for students that will also have a positive impact on other issues such as academic achievement and college and career readiness.